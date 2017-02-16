I'm as good as Wayne Rooney, claims Usain Bolt

Bolt also claimed to be a combination of Ronaldo and Messi in the past.

Bolt sees himself on par with the Manchester United legend

What’s the story?

It seems like the fastest man on earth isn’t happy with just track records as he wants to make his mark in the world of football as well. The Jamaican speedster, who received the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award in Monaco on Tuesday night, stated that with proper training and hard work, he could be as good as Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney one day.

"If I train and put some good work in I think I could be pretty good,” said Bolt at the ceremony. "I'm not gonna lie, I'm not gonna say I'm going to be the best footballer in the world. But I'd be at a good level, I'd say. Maybe Wayne Rooney level."

In case you didn’t know...

Apart from his prowess in athletics, Bolt has shown interest in other sports like cricket and football as well. The Jamaican is said to be an avid fan of Manchester United legend, Ruud van Nistelrooy, and has made several appearances at Old Trafford in the past.

In fact, Bolt was a special guest of the Red Devils when he came to watch his favourite side take on Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League final back in 2011. The Jamaican has also made a deal with Borussia Dortmund to train with the club for a week.

The heart of the matter

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist is set to retire later this year but has proclaimed his desire to play professional football. The 30-year-old sprinter has long been a fan of Manchester United and has time and again asked them to sign him. His desire to play professional football along with his love for Manchester United have made headlines all over the world in the past.

The speedster spoke his mind at the Laureus World Sports Awards hoping to once again capture the attention of Jose Mourinho and the club’s owners.

What’s next?

Manchester United could possibly offer the Jamaican a chance to train with the squad. Bolt would then need to take this opportunity to impress the United bosses in order to get a professional contract at the club.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Bolt has taken athletics to a whole new level and his passion and determination speak for itself. Despite being 30, Bolt still has all that is required to be just as successful on the football pitch as he has been on the track.

As he said himself, he will probably not be the best in the world, but possibly as good as England’s greatest footballer.