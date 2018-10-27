×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

"I'm not confident" - Jose Mourinho on Manchester United superstar signing new contract

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
News
152   //    27 Oct 2018, 17:43 IST

Cause for concern at Manchester United?
Cause for concern at Manchester United?

What's the story?

It's no secret that Manchester United are struggling and that the club is going through a pretty rough phase. Bereft of success, manager Jose Mourinho seems to be growing increasingly frustrated as reports claim that he's losing the dressing room, slowly but steadily.

With several players being linked with moves away from the toxic situation at Old Trafford, recent reports from SkySports (via The Daily Express) suggest that the Red Devils could lose one of their biggest superstars, David de Gea.

Jose Mourinho has publicly admitted that he isn't confident about the Spanish shot-stopper putting pen to paper on a new deal, with just 8 months left on his current contract.

In case you didn't know...

De Gea had previously been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but Los Blancos' purchase of Thibaut Courtois seems to have put that speculation to rest. However, recently, de Gea has been linked with a move to Juventus.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to SkySports about de Gea's contract situation, Mourinho said

"I am not confident. I cannot find the word in English, but let's see what happens"
"Only the club, David and his people can answer that."
“My comment is only that everyone knows how good he is, how important he is for Manchester United and, if the club want to be better than it is and not worse, obviously it would be very important to keep David."

According to the same report, a Manchester United insider reportedly told The Times that

"De Gea played against his future club on Tuesday. Juve are an expert in intelligent deals. "If United don't sell him in the summer, Juventus will wait until the end of his contract."

Video: David de Gea - One of the best goalkeepers in the world

What's next?

This will unquestionably be a grave concern for Mourinho, United's hierarchy and their fans as de Gea is, without a doubt, one of the best players in the team. Losing him would be a colossal blow and everyone involved with the club will hope and pray that he signs a new deal soon.

On the other hand, Juventus will be expected to continue monitoring the situation closely, awaiting the perfect moment to swoop.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Thibaut Courtois David De Gea EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Manchester United News: United could lose superstar...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: The 4 defenders on Jose Mourinho's...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Former player urged the board not to sack Jose...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Man United offers a three-year deal to potential...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho 'not confident, not worried' about De Gea...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United target €120 million rated forward
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus ready to pay £65 million for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar set to join Juventus...
RELATED STORY
3 players who can help Manchester United win the title
RELATED STORY
Manchester United did not want Ronaldo back, says Jose...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
Today BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
Today LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
Today SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
Today WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
Today LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
Tomorrow BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
Tomorrow CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Tomorrow MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us