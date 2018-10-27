"I'm not confident" - Jose Mourinho on Manchester United superstar signing new contract

Cause for concern at Manchester United?

What's the story?

It's no secret that Manchester United are struggling and that the club is going through a pretty rough phase. Bereft of success, manager Jose Mourinho seems to be growing increasingly frustrated as reports claim that he's losing the dressing room, slowly but steadily.

With several players being linked with moves away from the toxic situation at Old Trafford, recent reports from SkySports (via The Daily Express) suggest that the Red Devils could lose one of their biggest superstars, David de Gea.

Jose Mourinho has publicly admitted that he isn't confident about the Spanish shot-stopper putting pen to paper on a new deal, with just 8 months left on his current contract.

In case you didn't know...

De Gea had previously been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but Los Blancos' purchase of Thibaut Courtois seems to have put that speculation to rest. However, recently, de Gea has been linked with a move to Juventus.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to SkySports about de Gea's contract situation, Mourinho said

"I am not confident. I cannot find the word in English, but let's see what happens"

"Only the club, David and his people can answer that."

“My comment is only that everyone knows how good he is, how important he is for Manchester United and, if the club want to be better than it is and not worse, obviously it would be very important to keep David."

According to the same report, a Manchester United insider reportedly told The Times that

"De Gea played against his future club on Tuesday. Juve are an expert in intelligent deals. "If United don't sell him in the summer, Juventus will wait until the end of his contract."

What's next?

This will unquestionably be a grave concern for Mourinho, United's hierarchy and their fans as de Gea is, without a doubt, one of the best players in the team. Losing him would be a colossal blow and everyone involved with the club will hope and pray that he signs a new deal soon.

On the other hand, Juventus will be expected to continue monitoring the situation closely, awaiting the perfect moment to swoop.