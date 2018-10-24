Implications of Manchester United's home loss to Juventus

B. Fonte FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 544 // 24 Oct 2018, 22:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

Old Trafford was home to the meeting of giants. Manchester United were home against Italian giants, Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the Theatre of Dreams, Paul Pogba facing his former club as well as Mourinho’s approach to the game were headlining a number of media outlets even before the game started.

Paulo Dybala’s 17th-minute strike was enough to seal the Bianconeri’s victory over the Red Devils. Ronaldo was brilliantly denied by De Gea’s world-class save and Pogba hit the woodwork 15 minutes from time only for the ball to go out. The game ended 1-0 in favor of Juventus. Their fans are probably elated with the fine performance but what does the home loss mean for United?

1. More Pressure on Jose Mourinho

Mourinho is a man under even more pressure

Manchester United have been performing dismally this season. They give off the feeling that a restart to this season will do them a lot of good, maybe a chance to get off to the right start. However, that’s not possible and United need to get a hold of themselves. The Red Devils are 10th in the Premier League and are 9 points behind joint leaders Manchester City and Liverpool.

This far into the season, some people think a Mourinho exit will help United from getting into deeper mess hence the pressure to see him leave mounting after every dismal performance. Tuesday's night’s loss to Juventus at home only put more speculation on the Portuguese' future. After such an unconvincing display, there is no way the pressure on Mourinho’s is getting any lighter.

2. Man United now have to play catch up

Juventus ran away with the lead leaving United to play catch up

Before the meeting between the two giants, Juventus were group leaders with United coming in second only two points adrift. A win at home for Manchester United meant that the Red Devils would leapfrog Juventus into pole position with 7 points. A draw would have meant that Juventus maintain the 2 point lead.

A win is what United fans were hoping for though a well played out draw would have settled well amongst the fans. However, the worst case scenario played out and Man United lost to Juventus. The loss means that Juventus sit five points clear of second-placed United. With only 3 matches left to play, it’s time for the Red Devil’s to play catch up.

1 / 5 NEXT