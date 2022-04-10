“Important to finish in the best way possible” - Pochettino says PSG dominated proceedings in 6-1 thrashing of Clermont Foot

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) showed their class during a 6-1 hammering of newly promoted side Clermont Foot at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied on Saturday in Ligue 1.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were at their best during the weekend's game and completely dominated proceedings.

Following their win, the Parisians have stepped one step closer to winning the Ligue 1 title with seven games left to play.

Following their exit from both the Champions League and Coupe de France, PSG just have the domestic league left to focus on.

They already have a 15-point lead at the top over second-place Rennes and it seems that Pochettino is looking to ensure that they finish the season on a strong note.

Both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar bagged hat-tricks for Pochettino's side, while Jodel Dossou's strike for the home team proved to be a mere consolation.

B/R Football @brfootball



MBAPPÉ HAT TRICK.



MESSI HAT TRICK OF ASSISTS.



NEYMAR HATRICK.MBAPPÉ HAT TRICK.MESSI HAT TRICK OF ASSISTS. NEYMAR HATRICK.MBAPPÉ HAT TRICK.MESSI HAT TRICK OF ASSISTS.🎩 https://t.co/LvIofWQRE1

Following the game, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted that he wants his team 'to finish in the best way possible'.

The Argentine manager said, as quoted by PSG's official website: "I think it was important to score quickly and of course after that, we dominated and we played well overall."

"The performance was good and we are very pleased with what we showed here tonight."

"It's important to finish in the best way possible, keeping the three points is so important."

"The performance will bring good feelings and we need to keep going. We now have a very good game ahead of us against Marseille in the Classique and it's important that we go into that match in the best possible condition."

PSG have a bug summer ahead of themselves

Following their blockbuster transfer window last summer that saw several major arrivals at the Parc des Princes, expectations were massive from them this season.

However, this season has been pretty much a disastrous one for the French capital club with them crashing out of the Champions League again.

PSG have a big summer ahead of themselves with the future of Kylian Mbappe seemingly up in the air.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3+3 - Kylian Mbappé and Neymar are the first pair of teammates to score a hat-trick in the same match in any of Europe's big five leagues since Ayoze Pérez and Jamie Vardy for Leicester against Southampton in October 2019. Firepower. 3+3 - Kylian Mbappé and Neymar are the first pair of teammates to score a hat-trick in the same match in any of Europe's big five leagues since Ayoze Pérez and Jamie Vardy for Leicester against Southampton in October 2019. Firepower. https://t.co/nnvOz9wGA3

Mbappe's current contract expires at the end of the season and we will have to wait and see whether he chooses to depart or sign a new deal.

Meanwhile, superstars like Lionel Messi and Neymar have failed to live up to expectations this campaign and were even booed by their own fans.

Pochettino's future also looks uncertain at the club and we could also see the French club bringing in a new manager.

This summer will be a crucial one for Paris Saint-Germain and they must ensure that they make the right moves.

