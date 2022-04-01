"In the end, we won the league" - Manchester City star in confident mood ahead of Premier League clash against Liverpool 

Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte has sent an ominous message ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool next weekend.

With just a point separating the sides at the top of the league table, their clash at the Etihad on April 10 could be a potential title-decider.

The same two teams were in a similar position a few years ago before the Sky Blues went on to lift the title, their second in a row.

Stressing that City aren't afraid of Jurgen Klopp's swashbuckling team, Laporte has reminded everyone of their imperious 2018/19 title charge while speaking to The Guardian.

He said:

“I’d call this an opportunity. A chance to show we’re better than all those other teams. City can’t be afraid of anyone. Something like this happened a few years ago: [Liverpool] were a point behind in the same week, and in the end we won the league. We have this fight now and that’s good for the fans, and neutrals.”

City are aiming for their fifth league title in the last six years but face a treacherous fixture list for April.

They face Liverpool twice within a short span - in the league and the FA Cup, interspersed between which is a two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP NEW FIXTURE:



FA Cup semi-final Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley on the 16th April at 15.30 Live on BBC1 NEW FIXTURE:FA Cup semi-final Liverpool vs Manchester City, Wembley on the 16th April at 15.30 Live on BBC1

But the side have built a successful campaign so far on the back of a solid defense, which Laporte has hailed as "the best", although the Reds boast a similar number of clean sheets and have conceded just two more goals.

He further added:

“We’re leaders, a point ahead of Liverpool. We have the best defence – and [yet] people throw defensive issues at us.”

Liverpool's quadruple hopes faces a tough challenge from Manchester City

With the Carabao Cup already secured, the Reds are now looking to add three more trophies this summer to complete a historic quadruple.

But their lofty ambitions will face a tough challenge against Pep Guardiola's side, whom they face twice over the course of a week.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition It’s officially April:



• Watford (H)

• Benfica (A - UCL QF)

• Man City (A)

• Benfica (H - UCL QF)

• Man City (FA Cup SF)

• Man United (H)

• Everton (H)

• Possible UCL SF

• Newcastle (A)



The biggest month in Liverpool history? It’s officially April:• Watford (H)• Benfica (A - UCL QF)• Man City (A)• Benfica (H - UCL QF)• Man City (FA Cup SF)• Man United (H)• Everton (H)• Possible UCL SF• Newcastle (A)The biggest month in Liverpool history?

They first meet in the league, which, as aforesaid, could make or break their titlecharge, before a semi-final meeting in the FA Cup.

A victory in both would put Klopp's team in dreamland, but it won't be easy, and losing both these games would also be detrimental to their hopes of adding more silverware this season.

City, who saw their League Cup stronghold break this year, are looking to make up for it with domestic titles, especially the Premier League, which they've won four times in the last five years.

