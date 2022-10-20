"In the form of his life," "Put some respect on his name" - Chelsea fans in awe of in-form player's display in 0-0 Brentford draw

Chelsea fans have once again been left amazed by the resurgence of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga following another fine display on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old kept his fifth clean sheet in a row as the Blues were held to a goal-less draw by Brentford, with the shot-stopper making a string of fine saves. Kepa has endured a largely miserable spell at Stamford Bridge since his move from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

He has made just 11 top-flight appearances in the two most recent full seasons, having produced a series of high-profile errors which cost Chelsea matches.

Kepa is still the world's most expensive goalkeeper, but was recently given an opportunity to get back into the starting lineup due to an injury and loss of form to Eduoard Mendy.

The Spanish international followed up his man-of-the-match display against Aston Villa last time out with another superb display against the Bees. Ivan Toney had a host of chances for Brentford, but failed to find the back of the net as Kepa earned his side a point in the west London derby.

After full-time, supporters took to Twitter to hail the performance of the often-maligned goalkeeper, as Graham Potter's side dropped points in the race for fourth-place:

Conn @ConnCFC Chalobah needs respect put on his name. If it wasn't for him and Kepa today Chelsea don't keep a clean sheet. Chalobah needs respect put on his name. If it wasn't for him and Kepa today Chelsea don't keep a clean sheet.

Dubois @CFCDUBois Kepa & his fiancé are the reason we didn’t lose. Pulisic HAS to start, I sound like a broken record these past few months. Kepa & his fiancé are the reason we didn’t lose. Pulisic HAS to start, I sound like a broken record these past few months.

Dubois @CFCDUBois Nah Kepa’s fiancé take a bow Nah Kepa’s fiancé take a bow

Elizabeth Helenek @eli_helenek Another ridiculous save by Kepa, he’s in incredible form right now Another ridiculous save by Kepa, he’s in incredible form right now 🔥

London Is Blue Podcast ⭐️⭐️ @LondonBluePod



In the form of his life! Kepa Arrizabalaga has kept 5 clean sheets in a row for the very first time in his Chelsea career. 🧤In the form of his life! Kepa Arrizabalaga has kept 5 clean sheets in a row for the very first time in his Chelsea career. 🧤In the form of his life! 👏 https://t.co/So0ryNrGCi

Kepa Arrizabalaga feels Chelsea have dropped two points against Brentford

While Toney had numerous chances to grab a winner, several Chelsea attackers also spurned opportunities to give their side all three points.

While Kepa recognized that he was playing well, he also felt that his team should have won the game to maintain their lead over Manchester United in fourth-place. The Spaniard told Prime Video after the full-time whistle (per BBC Sport):

"Every player needs confidence, this push, and for the goalkeepers it is even more important. If you are playing in a row of games, it's important for your confidence and I'm playing well, I think. I need to keep going and keep working.

"We're not happy. They had chances and we had chances and in the last 15 minutes we were playing in their box and we had clear opportunities and should score something. The feeling is that we have dropped two points and we wanted three points to be fighting with the top clubs."

