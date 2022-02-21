In-form Manchester City star "dreaming" of a move to Real Madrid - Reports

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is reportedly eyeing a move to Real Madrid this summer, according to Calciomercato.

Silva was very close to leaving Manchester City last summer. Many had felt the arrival of Jack Grealish to the club would eat into the Portuguese midfielder's game time and the player himself was also gunning for an exit. However, City couldn't find the right suitor for the star and hence Silva stayed in Manchester.

It would have been a huge loss for City if the 27-year-old had left the club last summer as this season turned out to be his best so far for City. The 27-year-old has made 34 appearances and managed to score 10 goals and provide three assists for the English champions.

These goal contributions from Bernardo Silva has been vital to Manchester City's success in the Premier League and also during the recent Champions League round-of-16 tie against Sporting Lisbon, which they won 5-0. Silva scored a brace against the Portuguese club, thus reasserting his importance to the club.

The Portuguese midfielder is, however, looking to leave Manchester because he dreams of playing for spanish giants Real Madrid.

Real Madrid could possibly sign Silva as part of a potential midfield change. With the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric approaching the final years of their current contract with Los Blancos, Silva could be picked up as their long-term replacement.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are reportedly battling it out for signin Erling Haaland

Many clubs are interested in securing the signature of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, but it looks like he will end up in either Real Madrid or Manchester City. According to a recent report from SPORT, Madrid are a step ahead of City as they have placed their final offer to Haaland's entourage.

Real Madrid were also heavily linked with Kylian Mbappe and the player seemingly reciprocated their overtures.

However, latest reports suggest the French World Cup winner may extend his stay at PSG. As a result, Madrid have switched their focus to signing Haaland in the upcoming summer. However, it won't be a cakewalk for Los Blancos as City are also in the running for the high-flying Norwegian.

