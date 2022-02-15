"In my head I'm ready" - Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema opens up on his availability for PSG tie

Karim Benzema has spoken about his fitness level ahead of the highly-anticipated clash between Real Madrid and PSG. The two clubs will lock horns in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clashes today and it's still uncertain whether the Frenchman will play or not.

Benzema was left out of the Real Madrid squad that played out a goalless draw with Villareal at the weekend due to muscular problems.

While everyone wants to see him in action against PSG, the striker insisted his participation will depend on how he fares during the team's training session today.

"There are many hours of work and I feel much better," he told a press conference ahead of the vital clash. "Now we have a training session to see if I can play, but I have to have more sensations on the pitch.

"Being one hundred percent, the most important thing is in the head, you have to recover and see sensations on the pitch and then we will decide for tomorrow's game."

Karim Benzema also claimed he was mentally ready to face PSG, having worked hard at home and on the training ground to recover in time for the encounter.

The 34-year-old also promised to give everything if he was able to make it onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.

"It's been a difficult time when you're off the pitch," he continued. "I've done work in Valdebebas and at home to get there.

"In my head I'm ready but now I have to see on the pitch. It's a great game and if I have to play tomorrow I will give everything."

PSG versus Real Madrid: other potential key absentees

Apart from Karim Benzema, a couple of other key players are likely to miss out on the massive clash between the two European heavyweights today.

The Parisians have confirmed Sergio Ramos will miss the encounter with his former club through injury.

Meanwhile, Neymar, like Benzema, is also racing against time to be ready for the encounter. The same applies to Ferland Mendy, who might not be 100% fit after just recently recovering from a muscular injury.

