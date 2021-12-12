Arsenal 3-0 Southampton: Player ratings as Gunners return to winning ways

Arsenal got back to winning ways with a comprehensive 3-0 victory against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. Mikel Arteta's side struggled to mark their dominance in the initial stages of the game at the Emirates. The visitors looked more dangerous, coming close through Nathan Tella and Adam Armstrong inside the first 20 minutes.

However, the Gunners rode out the initial storm. It wasn't long before they found themselves in front through Alexandre Lacazette, courtesy of a brilliant counter-attacking move just before the half-hour mark.

Arsenal then added a second just minutes later through Martin Odegaard. He tucked one in from close range, latching onto a Kieran Tierney header inside the six-yard box.

Gabriel Magalhaes effectively wrapped the game up with a third goal in the 62nd minute. The centre-half rose highest to guide a Gabriel Martinelli corner past Willy Caballero in the Southampton goal. The result sees Mikel Arteta's side climb up to fifth in the table, one point off the top four, while Southampton stay 16th.

On that note, here's a look at the Arsenal player's ratings from the game.

Aaron Ramsdale - 9/10

Ramsdale enjoyed an impressive outing between the posts. He made a couple of crucial first-half saves to keep Arsenal's clean sheet intact. He could've had an assist if it wasn't for Martinelli's poor decision-making.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 8/10

Tomiyasu's influence on Arsenal's right side is growing with each passing week. The fullback was brilliant in both attack and defense. He was tidy with his passing and marauded down the right flank at every opportunity.

Ben White - 7/10

White was composed on the ball and flawless off it. He helped Arsenal progress the ball out from the back. The centre-back managed an interception and won all four of his duels.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 8/10

Gabriel looked a little off his groove in the initial stages but regained his composure as the game progressed. Alongside his defensive duties, he managed to nod one in at the other end of the pitch as well.

Kieran Tierney - 7/10

Tierney enjoyed a solid outing for the Gunners. He showcased excellent defensive guile, keeping Southampton's attackers at bay throughout the game. He rewarded his selection with a well-supplied assist for Martin Odegaard.

Thomas Partey - 6.5/10

A much more assured display from the Ghanian compared to his last outing. He showed good intensity and drive to progress and break play for Arsenal throughout the game.

Granit Xhaka - 7/10

Xhaka certainly performed better than he did against Everton. However, his performance still wasn't as good as one would expect from an experienced player like him. The midfielder misplaced numerous passes and never looked like making anything happen throughout the game.

Martin Odegaard - 8.5/10

Odegaard was once again the lynchpin for everything Arsenal created. The midfielder showcased impressive positional and passing awareness throughout the game. He even managed to score a goal of his own.

Bukayo Saka - 8/10

Saka was a constant threat to the Saints goal. The youngster created a couple of good goalscoring opportunities for his teammates throughout the game. He also got an assist for Arsenal's opener.

Alexandre Lacazette - 7/10

Lacazette enjoyed a solid outing for Arsenal. The Frenchman did well to score Arsenal's opener but was pretty much uninvolved for the rest of the game. He was hooked off in the 83rd minute by Nicolas Pepe.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5/10

Martinelli put up a diligent performance, linking up well with other forwards at times. He made some good passes and runs, but the end product was missing. Did well to supply a pin-point corner for Gabriel's goal.

Substitutes:

Rob Holding - 7/10

Holding came on as a 69th minute substitute for Gabriel Magalhaes. He did well to keep things solid on the defensive end of the pitch.

Albert Sambi Lokonga - N/A

Coming on as an 81st minute substitute for Granit Xhaka, Lokonga simply didn't have enough time to make an impact on the game.

Nicolas Pepe - N/A

Pepe came on as an 83rd minute substitute to replace Lacazette and he didn't play long enough to be reported.

Edited by Aditya Singh