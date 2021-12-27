Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea: Player ratings as Romelu Lukaku saves the day for the Blues

Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Boxing Day in the Premier League. Romelu Lukaku came on as a second-half substitute to change the game off the bench to secure all three points for the Blues.

A frantic first 25 minutes saw an end-to-end encounter with Villa looking more threatening of the two teams. Thomas Tuchel's side soon fell behind, courtesy of a Reece James own goal in the 28th minute.

However, the Blues soon got a penalty as Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash inside the Villa box. Jorginho stepped up to take the resulting penalty and the Italian made no mistake in restoring parity for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Lukaku's inclusion, however, was the turning point in the game, having replaced Trevoh Chalobah at the start of the second half. The forward nodded in Chelsea's second in the 56th minute before going on a frenzy run to win a spot-kick in stoppage time. As has often been the case, Jorginho stepped up and coolly slotted the resulting spot-kick past a hopeless Emiliano Martinez in the Villa goal.

On that note, here's a look at the Chelsea player's ratings from the game.

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Mendy made only one save throughout the game. However, he was alert to the danger throughout, often coming off his line to sweep any potential dangers. Not much he could've done to prevent the goal either.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6/10

An uncharacteristically poor showing from the youngster. He was often bypassed by Ollie Watkins on the right side of the back three. Rightly hooked off at half-time.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

Silva put in a performance of a leader at the heart of Chelsea's defense. He was vocal in organizing his defense. The Brazilian was often the last man to intercept Villa's cutbacks in-behind the Chelsea backline, especially in the first half.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Rudiger was extremely solid throughout the 90 minutes. The centre-back was faultless in his passing and build-up play. The centre-back managed four recoveries and two interceptions throughout the match.

Reece James - 5/10

Reece James did the small things right but that wasn't enough, especially with the stuff he did wrong. Although his own goal was rather unlucky, he was simply not good enough with his work in the final third. Often left Chalobah short on cover as well.

N'Golo Kante - 7/10

Kante showcased his usual grit and resilience in the Chelsea midfield. However, the Frenchman made no impact on the attacking front as he struggled to drive the ball forward for the Blues.

Jorginho - 8/10

Jorginho did well to dictate play with his neat and accurate passing throughout the game. Deserves credit for scoring two brilliantly taken spot-kicks as well.

Marcos Alonso - 6/10

Alonso was a constant threat upfield, but as shaky as ever in defense. Surprisingly Villa didn't target his defensive frailties at all. The one time they did, he was booked for a foul on Matty Cash.

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

Mason Mount often floated around the right-side of Chelsea's midfield. The midfielder came close on numerous occasions, hitting the crossbar in the first half and missing a partly open goal in the second half. Still not the creative outlet Chelsea need him to be.

Christian Pulisic - 5/10

Unbelievably poor to say the least. Pulisic struggled in an unfamiliar no. 9 role. As expected, he looked a bit better after shifting wide due to Lukaku's inclusion after the break.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 8/10

Hudson-Odoi had a slow start, but he grew into the game. The youngster manipulated the pockets of space well and kickstarted Chelsea's comeback by winning a penalty. He also provided an assist for Lukaku's goal later into the game.

Substitutes

Romelu Lukaku - 9/10

Lukaku's substitution at the start of the second half eventually turned out to be a game changer for the Blues. The striker showcased brilliant movement to score Chelsea's second. He also provided a brilliant stoppage-time run to win a crucial penalty with minutes left on the clock.

Andreas Christensen - 6/10

Christensen came on as a 52nd minute substitute for Thiago Silva. He didn't look out of place and kept things tight at the back for the Blues.

Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

Kovacic came on in the 63rd minute to replace Kante. The midfielder slotted in seamlessly to help Chelsea dictate proceedings from that point onwards.

