"In the moments, the big players turn up" - Solskjaer lauds Mohamed Salah for 'pure brilliance' ahead of Manchester United's match against Liverpool

In an interview with Sky Sports, Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed how players like Liverpool's Mohamed Salah turn up during key moments.

The Norwegian manager stated how some of the goals Salah has scored this season have been "pure brilliance."

Here's what he said:

"They will give us problems, definitely. But we need to find solutions, we need to be compact. But it's in the key moments. Some of the goals Salah has scored lately have been pure brilliance. In the moments, the big players turn up."

Manchester United have kept just one clean sheet in their last 20 games. On the other hand, Mo Salah has found the back of the net nine times in a row.

Furthermore, his goals against Manchester City and Watford are contenders for goal of the season. There's a good chance the 'Egyptian King' might produce another magical moment to guide Liverpool to consecutive victories against Manchester United since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Should the Red Devils lose to Liverpool today, it would leave them seven points behind their rivals and potentially as many as eight off Premier League leaders Chelsea.

This might dampen their confidence even further as Solskjaer's men have their eyes set on winning silverware this season.

Will Liverpool's Mo Salah produce yet another performance against Manchester United?

The Merseyside club last won a game against United in May last season, which helped them finish the season on a high.

Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah found the back of the net as Liverpool decimated Manchester United 4-2.

The Egyptian forward has already scored seven goals in the Premier League. Salah also scored a brace against Atletico Madrid during Liverpool's Champions League outing earlier in the week.

Mane, too, has looked exceptionally good. He has scored five goals and is showing no signs of slowing down. Liverpool's attack has looked more complete this season, with Bobby Firmino scoring a hat-trick last weekend.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are riding high on confidence after their comeback victory against Atlanta earlier this week.

They've failed to win their last three Premier League games and currently sit in sixth spot. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo. Solskjaer described how the Portuguese forward has evolved and has gone from being a wide forward into more of a box center forward.

Will Liverpool win consecutive games at Old Trafford or will Manchester United hand the Reds their first defeat of the season?

