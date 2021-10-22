"His numbers have been a standout" – Jamie Carragher names Liverpool player who deserves to be in the limelight like Salah

While Mohamed Salah has stolen the limelight for Liverpool yet again this season, Sadio Mane's resurgence has come as a relief to Jamie Carragher. The Senegal forward has played a pivotal role in the Reds' improvement in the league since last season.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "Manchester United are further behind Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea than people think."🗣 "I think this is one of the best Liverpool teams I've ever seen." @Robbie9Fowler looks ahead to Manchester United vs Liverpool this weekend 🗣 "Manchester United are further behind Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea than people think."🗣 "I think this is one of the best Liverpool teams I've ever seen."@Robbie9Fowler looks ahead to Manchester United vs Liverpool this weekend https://t.co/nmIvDVpoUu

Mane has already scored five goals for Liverpool in the Premier League this season. Just eight games into the new campaign and he's approaching half his Premier League goal tally from the 2020-21 season.

Here's what Carragher had to say about his recent performances:

"I think the form of Mane for me or his numbers, have been a standout this season. I know Salah has been out of this world but I was really worried for Mane at times last season, not just because of his goal output, but his general performance. It's really interesting with how well Liverpool are attacking."

He added:

"We can talk about Mo Salah, you look at the goals Sadio Mane is getting, Roberto Firmino got the hat-trick at Watford as well. Myself included, we were really worrying about Liverpool's front three going forward last season and whether it had come to an end."

The former Liverpool defender also iterated how the return of their seasoned centre-backs has given the roster the confidence and energy they looked devoid of last season.

Will Salah and Mane help Liverpool overcome their arch-rivals this weekend?

Mo Salah has been a force to be reckoned with so far this season. Cutting in from the right and scoring left-footed screamers has more or less become a ritual for the Egyptian King.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls @MarcusRashford @ManUtd Just need a repetition of this moment vs Liverpool this weekend. 😬 @MarcusRashford @ManUtd Just need a repetition of this moment vs Liverpool this weekend. 😬 https://t.co/chaAuSxpAl

Salah has already scored seven goals in the Premier League. He also scored a brace against Atletico Madrid during the Reds' Champions League outing this week. This will give the Egyptian forward ample confidence to decimate Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch 📺 Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville pick their Liverpool vs Manchester United combined XI's.Thoughts? 🤔 📺 Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville pick their Liverpool vs Manchester United combined XI's.Thoughts? 🤔https://t.co/rLCJm05sGW

Liverpool have only won twice at Old Trafford ever since Alex Ferguson announced his departure. Their most recent victory against United came during last season's 4-2 win in May when Roberto Firmino's brace and Salah's goal in the 90th minute helped Liverpool end the season on a high.

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Carragher pointed out how Liverpool need to win against their arch-rivals in order to improve their chances of winning the league this season:

"If Liverpool want to win the league, they'll have to start winning games against the other so-called 'big six' or 'top four'. This is their third opportunity so I think it would be a really big statement if Liverpool could go to Old Trafford and win for that reason."

The former Liverpool defender, though, has backed Manchester United to win the game on Sunday. Will Liverpool win consecutive games at Old Trafford or will Manchester United hand the Reds their first defeat of the season?

