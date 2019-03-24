In those days, to get yourself noticed, you had to be a good player, that's not the case today: Zidane

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

What's the story?

Current Real Madrid manager and French legend, Zinedine Zidane, opened up about modern football, stating that the opportunities in his time were far lesser than it is now.

In case you didn't know...

Zinedine Zidane needs no introduction. He is a prominent member in the list of greatest footballers of all time and is revered as a legend in France and Real Madrid.

As a footballer, Zidane conquered almost everything in football both with Juventus and Real Madrid. The French icon's majestic volley against Bayer Leverkusen in Champions League final still remains etched in the memory of Los Blancos fans over the world.

ZIdane started as an assistant coach in Real Madrid during the tenure of Carlo Ancelotti and was hired as replacement to Rafa Benitez which was his first managerial stint in his career.

The Frenchman won everything there is to win in the two and half season tenure as Los Blancos' manager except the Copa Del Rey and made history by winning the Champions League three consecutive times.

Zidane left Real Madrid after the end of 2017/18 season but returned after nine months to once again take charge of the club.

The heart of the matter

In his latest interview, Zidane opened up about his childhood and revealed that the opportunities were far lesser back when he started playing than it is now.

“In those days, to get yourself noticed, you had to be a good player, that's not the case today." Zidane told in his latest interview as quoted by AS.

"First of all, you had to show that you are different to the rest because there was only a limited number of youth players - one or two in every club. Not like now."

"Today, everything has evolved and everything moves much quicker and young players are not afraid of making mistakes”, Zidane ended.

What's next?

After a 2-0 win to start off his second managerial stint with Real Madrid, Zidane will be back at hot seat when Los Blancos host Huesca in LaLiga after International break.

