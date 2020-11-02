Inconsistent Manchester United leave Solskjaer with more questions than answers

It was one of those nights where Old Trafford was better off without the fans. Manchester United went into Sunday’s Premier League clash against Arsenal in high spirits but couldn’t deliver a performance to match.

After an impressive midweek showing which saw Manchester United record a resounding 5-0 win over RB Leipzig, the team returned to its inconsistent self against Mikel Arteta’s side.

In the end, a reckless penalty given away by Paul Pogba was expertly converted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to give Arsenal their first win at Old Trafford in 14 years.

Manchester United have improved in recent weeks, but the frustration with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is their lack of consistency. They can turn up as unstoppable in one week, and become unwatchable the next.

Manchester United have failed to win each of their first four home games of the Premier League:



✘ 1-3 Crystal Palace

✘ 1-6 Spurs

✘ 0-0 Chelsea

✘ 0-1 Arsenal



It's a London thing. 😬 pic.twitter.com/rCC70Ef9YS — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 1, 2020

This has been the challenge of the team since Solskjaer took charge. When expectations are high, the team tends to falter and it leaves the Norwegian with more questions than answers.

Huge setback for Ole and Manchester United

The loss against Arsenal was a huge setback and Solskjaer cannot be exempted from blame. His starting line-up and tactics were suspect, while his substitutions were also not inspiring.

The decision to start Pogba on the right side of an attacking diamond formation badly backfired. The Frenchman has struggled for form this season and it’s increasingly becoming clear that his lack of discipline won’t allow him to feature alongside Bruno Fernandes.

Pogba’s inclusion, therefore, meant that Manchester United’s team was imbalanced from the start. Even worse than causing a needless penalty was Solskjaer's decision to keep Pogba on and substitute Fernandes, the team’s most creative player, with 20 minutes to go.

"He needs to stay on his feet. Paul [Pogba] knows it’s a soft penalty to give away, similar to Nemanja [Matic] who almost got a penalty,” Solskjaer lamented on Sky Sports, as quoted by Goal.

Paul Pogba's inconsistency mirrors the entire team's performances under Solskjaer.

The Red Devils just can’t string together steady displays week in, week out and have now gone four home games in the Premier League without winning any. Surely, this is something that is set to give the manager sleepless nights.