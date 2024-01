IND vs UZK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup match

India will cross swords with Uzbekistan in a Group A clash of the AFC Asian Cup at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on Thursday, January 18.

India, led by Sunil Chhetri, enter this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Australia. After an absorbing 45 minutes of play, Jackson Irvine and Jordan Bos found the net after the break to win it for Australia. Chhetri missed out on a golden first-half opportunity when he sent a header wide.

Though they had their positives in the game, India couldn’t convert them into goal-scoring opportunities. The Blue Tigers would be hoping to avoid another defeat before moving to the do-or-die clash against Syria.

Having not lost a game in their past five matches, Uzbekistan will come into this game brimming with confidence. They couldn’t get off to a winning start against Syria, though, settling for a 0-0 draw. They will be aiming to bag their first win of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 on Tuesday.

Match Details

Match: India vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group A

Date & Time: January 18, 2024; 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Squads to choose from

India

Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Sing, Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

Uzbekistan

Abduvokhid Nematov, Utkir Yusupov, Botirali Ergashev, Rustam Ashurmatov, Umarbek Eshmurodov, Khusniddin Alikulov, Muhammadkodir Khamraliev, Abdulla Abdullaev, Abdukodir Khusanov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Farrukh Saifiev, Khodjiakbar Alijonov, Zafarmurod Abdirahmatov, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Oston Urunov, Aziz Turgunboev, Odiljon Khamrobekov, Diyor Kholmatov, Jamshid Boltaboev, Jamshid Iskanderov, Khodjimat Erkinov, Otabek Shukurov, Abbosbek Faizullaev, Igor Sergeev, Bobir Abdiholikov, Azizbek Amonov.

Probable Playing XIs

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhigan, Suresh Singh, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalengmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary, Deepak Tangri

Uzbekistan

Utkir Yusupov, Farrukh Saifiev, Rustam Ashumatov, Otabek Shukurov, Odiljon Hamrobekov, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Aziz Turgunboev, Oston Urunov, Hhodjimat Erkinov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Igor Sergeev

IND vs UZK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AFC Asian Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhigan, Nikhil Poojary, Farrukh Saifiev, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Abdukodir Khusanov, Otabek Shukurov, Oston Urunov, Sunil Chhetri, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Igor Sergeev

Captain: Jaloliddin Masharipov | Vice-Captain: Otabek Shukurov

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rustam Ashumatov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Farrukh Saifiev, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Abdukodir Khusanov, Deepak Tangri, Otabek Shukurov, Sunil Chhetri, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Igor Sergeev

Captain: Sunil Chhetri | Vice-Captain: Abdukodir Khusanov