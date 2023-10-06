Independent Premier League panel claims Liverpool star was wrongly sent off in controversial loss to Tottenham - Reports

An independent panel set up by the Premier League to look into the events of the Liverpool versus Tottenham match has released its findings. The panel revealed that the Reds ought not have finished the game with two red cards, casting further doubt on the controversial game.

Liverpool lost for the first time this season when they visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat. The veracity of the result has been questioned all week, especially following the release of the VAR audio conversation.

The Reds were denied a clear goal with the scores level at 0-0 when winger Luis Diaz was wrongly flagged offside. They also received two red cards in the match, one in each half for Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota.

The panel has now revealed that the red card for Portuguese forward Jota should not have been awarded, according to ESPN. The referee from the match, Simon Hooper, has received severe criticism for his handling of the match.

Liverpool introduced Jota at half-time after goalscorer Cody Gakpo suffered an injury just before the end of the first half. The Portuguese forward received his marching orders after receiving two bookings in quick succession, both for fouls on Destiny Udogie.

The panel revealed that the foul for which Jota received his second booking was not worthy of one, and he should not have been sent off.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp suggested earlier this week that the match be replayed due to the clear and obvious referee errors. He, however, accepts that such a situation is impossible and has moved on.

Liverpool keen to forget about controversial Tottenham clash

In his programme notes before their UEFA Europa League match, captain Virgil Van Dijk stated that the team have moved past the controversial match against the Spurs. He added that Liverpool are prepared to continue their excellent start to the season and prove that the match was nothing but a blip.

The team have not been far from controversy this season. They won an appeal against the red card for Alexis MacAllister during their calsh against Bournemouth. The Reds failed in their appeal against Jones' red card, and will be without the midfielder for three games.

Klopp's side are set to face Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise in their UEFA Europa League Matchday Two clash. The German manager will demand nothing less than a convincing win from his players in the match.

Liverpool have been excellent since the start of the season despite a largely uncertain summer. They are serious contenders for the Premier League and Europa League titles, and are expected to be in the conversation by the end of the season.