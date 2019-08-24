Indian Football: East Bengal add Spanish midfielder Juan Mera Gonzalez to their roster

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 26 // 24 Aug 2019, 14:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juan Mera Gonzalez plays as an attacking midfielder

Quess East Bengal has signed Spanish midfielder Juan Mera Gonzalez for the 2019-20 I-League. This was their sixth foreign recruitment and the fifth Spaniard on their roster. The red and gold brigade recently crashed out of the Durand Cup after losing the semi-final to Gokulam Kerala FC on penalties.

The attacking midfielder will play alongside Jamie Santos Colado in the attacking zone for the Kolkata-based club. Having played for various Spanish clubs like Sporting B, Celta Vigo B, Racing Ferrol, Sporting Gijon, CD Teruel and finally SD Leioa, Juan penned down a one-year contract with the red and gold brigade.

East Bengal enjoyed a great run in the I-League last year, narrowly missing out their first title win. The Alejandro Menendez coached team finished just a point behind eventual winners Chennai City FC. Having retained most of their Indian footballers and three foreigners, East Bengal is all set to give another shot at the coveted trophy.

Jaime Coldao Santos has been exceptional for them in the past season and also in the ongoing season. Meanwhile, central midfielder Kassim Aiadara and Borja Gomez Perez will also play their second season at the ‘Kolkata Maidan.’ Marti Crespi, who played for Delhi Dynamos FC in the Indian Super League last season, will now play for East Bengal along with striker Marcos Jimenez.

Already eliminated from the Durand Cup, East Bengal will now shift their focus to the Calcutta Football League. The local league will give the team a rehearsal ahead of the I-League, which begins on November 2.

East Bengal will face-off BSS Sporting Club in the Calcutta Football League this Sunday. They will be up against Aryan Club on August 28. The much-awaited ‘Kolkata Derby’ is scheduled on September 1.