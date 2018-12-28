×
Indian Football Round-up: Best and Worst of 2018 - Players

Deepak
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
211   //    28 Dec 2018, 07:34 IST

Sunil Chhetri has been in tremendous form all through the year in 2018.
Sunil Chhetri has been in tremendous form all through the year in 2018.

2018 has been another mixed year for Indian football. India started the year being 105 in the FIFA rankings and when the sun sets on 2018, Indian national football team has moved 8 spots forward to be the 97th ranked team in the latest FIFA rankings.

India started the year with the AFC Asian Cup qualification match against Kyrgyzstan which India lost 2-1. Then came the SAFF championship which India lost to the Maldives in the finals of the tournament. As part of the AFC Asian Cup preparations, India played 2 International friendlies against China and Jordan. While India held the red dragons to a draw, they suffered a defeat at the hands of Jordan.

At the fag end of 2018, let us look at the Best and Worst of 2018 - Players in this space.

# Good - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu ( Image Courtesy - ISL)
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu ( Image Courtesy - ISL)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had a decent year in 2018 with him holding the fort for the Indian football team on multiple occasions. Particularly his performances in the away draw against a higher ranked China stands out. The same goes for his performances with Bengaluru FC. Except for a few moments where he had lost his cool on the pitch, the standards put forth by him is right there for the upcoming youngsters to see.

His performances must continue in 2019 for India to have a decent AFC Asia cup tournament. Every Indian fan will be hoping Sandhu their wishes for his continued good run of form in 2019.

# Bad - Eugeneson Lyngdoh

Eugeneson Lyngdoh
Eugeneson Lyngdoh

2017-18 Indian Super League season draft saw him emerge as one of the highest paid players and everyone knew why. He was too good and deserved it. But ever since then, life has been downhill for Eugeneson Lyngdoh.

The injury he picked up in the last ISL season has had a long-standing impact on his footballing career. Come 2018 ISL season, Eugeneson Lyngdoh still has not become a regular at ATK and is still waiting in the wings to get opportunities to return back to his previous self.

The world knows what Lyngdoh can do in his prime form and fans would be hoping for his faster return so that the talented midfielder can show the world one of the best comeback stories ever.

1 / 5 NEXT
