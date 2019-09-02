Indian football transfers: Abhinas Ruidas signs for I-League debutants TRAU FC

sounak mullick // 02 Sep 2019, 23:55 IST

Abhinas Ruidas started his senior career with East Bengal

Indian footballer Abhinas Ruidas has signed for TRAU FC (Tiddim Road Athletic Union Football Club) for the 2019-20 I-League. The attacking footballer was a part of Mohun Bagan’s squad last season but was benched for the most part of the I-League.

Having started his youth career with Mohun Bagan and Bhawanipore, Ruidas joined East Bengal in 2014 and made his senior debut in the Calcutta Football League. The flamboyant winger hogged the limelight instantly as East Bengal won the local league. A year later, in 2015, he made his I-League debut for the ‘red and gold’ brigade and was with the club till 2017.

Indian Super League outfit ATK roped in the speedy footballer on loan during the 2016 edition. After short stints with Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan, he will now represent I-League debutants TRAU FC in the new season. This is going to be a great opportunity for the 23-year old to prove his worth once again in the Indian football circuit. Ruidas also made three appearances for the India U23 team.

During the 2018-19 I-League, Ruidas played second fiddle to Azharuddin Mallick and Sheikh Faiaz in Shankarlal Chakraborty-led Bagan side. Hopefully, he will get regular starts for the Manipur-based team. Ruidas has been playing in the top flight for quite some time, his inclusion will be quite helpful for TRAU FC in the I-League.

TRAU FC along with NEROCA FC will be playing their home matches at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal. The team recently announced Aciesta Sports Alliance Private Limited as its title sponsor.

The thirteenth edition of the I-League is all set to kick-off on November 2 later this year with 11 teams chasing the coveted trophy. Meanwhile, Shillong Lajong FC has been relegated to the second division of the I-League.