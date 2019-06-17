Indian Football Transfers: Mumbai City FC sign Northeast United defender Mato Grgic

After having a successful season with Northeast United, Mato Grgic will play for Mumbai City FC in the upcoming ISL season

ISL franchise Mumbai City FC has roped Croatian defender Mato Grgic from Northeast United. The 31-year-old will be the Islanders' second foreigner to turn up in the upcoming season after Paulo Machado signed a two-year extension with the club.

Mumbai City FC made the announcement through social media after acknowledging Grgic's tenure with Northeast United the previous season, where he helped the Highlanders reach the semi-finals for the first time since the tournament's inception.

We have reinforced our backline by bringing in Croatian defender Mato Grgić who had a spectacular #HeroISL5 & helped @NEUtdFC reach their first ever semifinal. He will look to replicate those impressive performances with us too! #ApunKaTeam🔵 #TheIslanders pic.twitter.com/hq5GqthxER — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) June 17, 2019

Grgic played in the center-back position for Northeast United in the 2018-19 season of the ISL, making a total of 19 appearances. The Croatian is known for his no-nonsense defending and his 148 clearances speaks volumes about it. Grgic was also one of the fittest members of Northeast United, missing only one match in their entire 2018-19 campaign owing to suspension.

Mumbai City FC like to deploy one foreign center-back in the back-line. Last year, Lucian Goian led them with aplomb, guiding his Indian counterparts Subhasish Bose, Joyner Lourenco, Anwar Ali, and Souvik Chakraborty. While there is no word on the availability of the Romanian yet, Grgic might be asked to slot in the same role.

Joyner will be unavailable for Mumbai City FC as rivals Jamshedpur FC signed him. However, they have bolstered their squad with the addition of 19-year-old Aizawl defender Hmingthanmawia, Real Kashmir winger Surchandra Singh, and India international Rowllin Borges.

Rafael Bastos is the only foreigner whose departure has been confirmed as he is playing for Juventude in the Brasileiro Serie C. He even scored one goal in six appearances for them.

According to rumors in the Portugese media, Arnold Issoko is on his way back to his former club GD Chaves, who will play in the second division after being relegated from the Primeira Liga this season.

Mumbai City FC is set for a massive revamp, with negotiations going on with City Football Group regarding a possible investment. There were rumors of David Villa signing with the club, but his agent put it to bed.