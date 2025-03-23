Indonesia vs Bahrain Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th March 2025

Indonesia host Bahrain at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Tuesday for their clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Interestingly, both teams are tied with six points in Group C after winning just once each in seven games.

Ad

The hosts sit ahead of their rivals from the Middle East by virtue of having scored more goals. However, netting seven times from seven games is hardly impressive on its own.

Just when things seemed to be on the up for the Garuda Team, Australia burst their bubble by handing them a 5-1 defeat earlier this week, their third of the campaign. Indonesia are on a run of four games without a win in all competitions since last year and really need to up the ante to keep their progression hopes alive.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Bahrain have witnessed identical fortunes in the campaign. But having begun their run with a shock 1-0 win over Australia, it's all gone downhill for the Pearl Divers since then, failing to win any of their next six.

In their latest qualifier, the Gulf state suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Japan, as Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo struck apiece in the second half to condemn Bahrain to their third defeat of the campaign.

Ad

Indonesia vs Bahrain Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight clashes between the sides in the past, with Indonesia winning only twice and losing to Bahrain on three occasions.

The sides drew 2-2 in their latest encounter in October 2024, coming in the same World Cup qualifiers.

The Garuda Team are winless in their last four official games, losing their most recent three.

After going five games without a win, Bahrain have won four of their next six.

With 14 goals conceded, Indonesia have one of the worst defensive records in the qualifiers right now - only China (17) and Qatar (18) have shipped in more.

Ad

Indonesia vs Bahrain Prediction

The Garuda Team are on a rough patch right now, losing their last couple of games. Bahrain are coming off the back of a defeat too, but have fared better overall. The Reds have a decent attacking frontline that can feast on Indonesia's fragile defense and claim all three points.

Prediction: Indonesia 1-2 Bahrain

Indonesia vs Bahrain Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bahrain to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback