Indonesia vs China Prediction and Betting Tips | June 5th 2025

Indonesia will face China at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Thursday in the penultimate game of their third-round 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have enjoyed a commendable qualifying campaign and remain in contention for automatic qualification to their first-ever World Cup as an independent nation as they sit fourth in the table with nine points.

Ad

They picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over Bahrain in their last match, with Oxford United's Ole Romeny scoring the sole goal of the game midway through the first half. Tim Garuda are three points above fifth-placed Bahrain and could potentially guarantee a spot in the next group phase with maximum points on Thursday.

China, meanwhile, have struggled for results in their World Cup qualifying campaign. They suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Australia last time out, conceding twice in the first half and failing to find a way back into the contest despite a markedly improved showing in the second.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit rock-bottom in Group C with six points from eight games and will be eliminated from the running for the next group phase should they lose this week.

Indonesia vs China Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 meetings between the two nations. Indonesia have won just three of those games while China have won 12 times, with their other three contests ending in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last 10 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to the 1980s.

The hosts' last clean sheet in this fixture came back in 1957.

China have the worst defensive record in Group C with a goal concession tally of 19.

Indonesia were ranked 123rd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 29 places behind their midweek opponents.

Ad

Indonesia vs China Prediction

Tim Garuda's latest result ended a three-game losing streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this week. They have won their last two World Cup qualifying games on home turf and will be keen to add a third on Thursday.

The Dragon Team, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak and have lost seven of their last nine matches. They have failed to perform on the road of late and could lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: Indonesia 1-0 China

Indonesia vs China Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Indonesia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last four matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More