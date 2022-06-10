Indonesia vs Jordan prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Asia Cup qualifiers 2022-23

Indonesia play host to Jordan at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Group A of the AFC Asia Cup qualifiers on Saturday.

Both sides head into the game off the back of opening-day victories and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Indonesia kicked off their Asia Cup qualifiers on a winning note as they saw off Kuwait 2-1 on Wednesday.

Prior to that, they claimed a comfortable 4-1 win over East Timor before playing out a goalless draw with Bangladesh in two friendly outings.

Indonesia head into the weekend unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 games across all competitions, with a 4-0 loss to Thailand in December 2021 being the exception.

Like the hosts, Jordan claimed a 2-0 victory over Nepal when the sides met in Wednesday’s group opener.

This followed a 2-1 friendly loss to Australia on June 1 which saw their two-match winning streak come to an end.

However, Jordan have lost two of their last three away games in all competitions, scoring four goals and shipping five in that time.

Indonesia vs Jordan Head-To-Head

This will be the fifth-ever meeting between the sides. Jordan have been imperious in the history of this fixture, winning each of their previous four encounters.

Indonesia Form Guide: W-D-W-D-L

Jordan Form Guide: W-L-W-W-L

Indonesia vs Jordan Team News

Indonesia

Following an injury-free game against Kuwait last time out, Indonesia head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Jordan

Off the back of a dominant display against Nepal, manager Adnan Hamad could name an unchanged starting XI on Saturday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Indonesia vs Jordan Predicted XI

Indonesia Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nadeo Argawinata; Rizky Ridho, Elkan Baggott, Fachrudin Wahyudi Aryanto; Irfan Jaya, Rachmat Irianto, Marc Klok, Pratama Arhan Rifai; Saddil Ramdani, Stefano Lilipaly, Ricky Kambuaya

Jordan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yazeed Abulaila; Ehsan Haddad, Yazan Alarab, Abdallah Nasib, Mohammad Ali Hasheesh; Ahmed Sameer, Baha Abdulrahman, Ali Olwan; Musa Al-Taamari, Yazan Al Naimat; Mohammed Abu Zrayq

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Indonesia vs Jordan Prediction

With top spot in Group A on the line, we expect a thrilling contest with both sides taking the game to each other. Jordan have been dominant in their previous meetings and we are backing them to extend this fine run over the hosts and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Indonesia 1-2 Jordan

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far