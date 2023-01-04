Indonesia vs Vietnam Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th January 2023

Indonesia host Vietnam at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Friday for the first leg of the semi-finals of the 2022 AFF Championship.

The Garuda Team finished second in Group A with 10 points in four games, behind leaders Thailand on goal difference.

Shin Tae-yong's side won thrice, including a 7-0 thrashing of Brunei, and drew once to qualify for the last four of the competition for the second time in a row.

Vietnam finished atop Group B with 10 points in four games and haven't conceded a single goal yet, keeping a clean sheet in all their matches so far.

Indonesia vs Vietnam Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 25 previous clashes between the sides and the spoils are closely shared with eight wins for Indonesia and seven for Vietnam.

Indonesia's last win over Vietnam came in the 2016 AFF Championship (2-1). Since then, the Golden Star Warriors have gone four games unbeaten against them.

Indonesia and Vietnam's last encounter, coming in December 2021, ended in a 0-0 draw.

Indonesia and Vietnam both scored 12 goals in the group stages of the Championship, the most behind only Thailand (13).

Vietnam are the only team who are yet to concede a goal, while Indonesia shipped in three goals in the first round.

Vietnam are into their fifth consecutive semi-final of the competition, Indonesia in their second in a row.

Indonesia are unbeaten in their last seven games, winning six, while Vietnam are without a loss in 10, winning eight.

Vietnam have kept a clean sheet in their last five games, while Indonesia have kept just one in their last six.

Indonesia vs Vietnam Prediction

Indonesia have made yet another statement in this AFF Championship with strong displays, while nine different players were on target in the group stages.

Vietnam have been the most defensively sound side in the competition, not conceding a single goal so far, while also having their frontline firing on all cylinders.

Given that the second leg will be at home, the Golden Star Warriors could once again exercise their defensive solidity and frustrate the Garuda Team.

A goalless draw seems like the most probable outcome.

Prediction: Indonesia 0-0 Vietnam

Indonesia vs Vietnam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

