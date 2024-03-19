Indonesia vs Vietnam Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024

Indonesia will welcome Vietnam to Jakarta for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The home side have not been in action since falling to a 4-0 defeat to Australia in the AFC Asian Cup round of 16 in January. Elkan Baggott's 12th-minute own goal broke the deadlock while Martin Boyle, Craig Goodwin and Harry Souttar also found the back of the net in the rout.

Merah Putih will turn their focus back to the qualifiers, where their last game came in a 1-1 draw away to the Philippines.

Vietnam, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat to Iraq in the Asian Cup group stage. They went ahead through Bui Hoang Viet Anh's 42nd-minute strike. However, Rebin Sulaka and Aymen Hussein scored after the break to put Iraq 2-1 up by the 73rd minute. A dramatic end to the game saw Vietnam equalize in the first minute of injury time while Hussein scored the match-winner from the spot in the 12th minute of injury time, having missed an earlier penalty.

Philippe Troussier's side's last game in the qualifiers came in a 1-0 defeat at home to Iraq.

The loss left them second in Group F on three points. Indonesia are bottom on zero points.

Indonesia vs Vietnam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 29th meeting between the two sides. Indonesia lead 9-8.

Their most recent clash came in January, when Indonesia claimed a 1-0 victory in the Asian Cup group stage.

The last five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net, with each of the last four producing under 2.5 goals.

Vietnam have lost eight of their last nine internationals, including each of the last five.

Six of Indonesia's last seven games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Vietnam's last five games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Indonesia vs Vietnam Prediction

Indonesia had a relatively respectable outing at the Asian Cup, with their win over Vietnam helping them advance to the knockout rounds.

Vietnam, by contrast, lost all three games in the tournament, in keeping with their poor run of form in recent months.

We are tipping Indonesia to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Indonesia 1-0 Vietnam

Indonesia vs Vietnam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Indonesia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals