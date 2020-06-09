Inter CEO tells Barcelona target Lautaro 'stay focused on the present' amidst Catalan interest

Barcelona have long admired Inter's Lautaro, but the Nerazzurri CEO expects any suitor to pay the Argentine's release clause in full.

Lautaro has been one of the most impressive young strikers in Europe this season.

Barcelona's pursuit of Argentine striker Lautaro Martínez has made headlines in Europe over the last few weeks. The Blaugrana's interest in 'El Toro' has been well-documented as they seek attacking reinforcements ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

However, there are several stumbling blocks that Barcelona must get through to achieve their target. The main one, perhaps, is Inter Milan's insistence on receiving the full amount of Lautaro's €111m release clause. Barcelona reportedly attempted to convince Inter to accept a player plus cash deal including long term Nerazzurri target Arturo Vidal. The Chilean unfortunately declined the move as he made his intentions to stay at the Nou Camp clear.

Inter won't budge on demands for Barcelona target Lautaro

Lautaro in action against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League

Inter CEO Guiseppe Marotta spoke to Sky Sport 24 on Tuesday regarding a number of topics, the major one being that of his star striker's future. Marotta is convinced that Lautaro can have a great future at Inter under Antonio Conte. That being said, Beppe Marotta categorically denied to rule out a potential move for Lautaro from Milan to Barcelona.

Speaking on the Argentina star, the Inter CEO commented,

"Lautaro (Martínez)? It is difficult to pronounce on his future right now. But I say to him, 'stay focused on the present, there is a season that resumes, there are goals to be hit,' we can have a good season and the players must be protagonists."

Tammy Abraham and Lautaro Martinez are the only two players in Europe's top five leagues to reach double figures for goals without scoring with their weaker foot this season pic.twitter.com/PMTXwyHnbo — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 16, 2020

He continued saying that there is always going to be speculation about Lautaro because he is young and has a bright future. He said on the Barcelona target,

"There is the will of the property to sell Lautaro (Martínez). He is young, has a (bright) future of his ahead of him and is a functional element for (Antonio) Conte."

However, as mentioned above, the biggest stumbling block for Barcelona is the release clause in Lautaro's contract. Barcelona's financial instability due to an enormous wage bill and lavish (and arguably irresponsible) spending over the last few years.

Martínez played with Barcelona captain Lionel Messi on the international stage

Beppe Marotta continued on Barcelona's #1 summer priority,

"Then, of course, there is a (release) clause... but if Lautaro leaves, a top player will arrive. But in this market, at a European level the real difficulty will not be having to buy, but being able to sell (players)."

Barcelona view Lautaro as the long-term heir to club legend Luis Suárez, who turned 33 this January. The iconic Uruguayan has faced his fair share of injury concerns over the last year or two. Most recently, he suffered a knee injury and required immediate surgery. This injury could have kept him out for the season should it have been completed according to the original schedule.

13 - Lautaro Martinez is the youngest player to have scored at least 13 goals in all competitions amongst the players of the top-5 European Leagues 2019/20. Brazen. pic.twitter.com/fCbm2t7Bp3 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 2, 2019

Club captain Lionel Messi has commented on how 'impressive' his compatriot Lautaro is and said that he has a great future ahead of him. The pair shared the stage on the international front and had an excellent relationship on the pitch. Barcelona will be hopeful of completing a deal for Lautaro to replicate this connection on the domestic front as well.