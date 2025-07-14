Inter Club vs FCSB Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2025

Inter Club will entertain FCSB at the Estadi de la FAF in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday. They met in the first leg last week, and the Red and Blues recorded a 3-1 home win.

The hosts played their first competitive match of the season last week, suffering a loss, and will look to bounce back in this home game. It was their first appearance in the first round of the Champions League qualifiers.

The visitors got their SuperLiga campaign underway on Sunday and were held to a 1-1 draw by Hermannstadt. Substitute Alexandru Stoian bagged a stoppage-time equalizer, scoring 10 minutes after coming off the bench. They made it to the third qualifying round last season and will look to at least match that performance this time around.

Inter Club vs FCSB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The hosts have met Romanian teams thrice and are winless in these meetings, suffering two defeats.

The visitors, meanwhile, met an Andorran side for the first time last week.

The Red and Blues have conceded one goal apiece in three games across all competitions this season.

Inter have scored one goal apiece in two of their three meetings against Romanian teams. Notably, they have conceded three goals apiece in two games in that period.

The visitors are unbeaten in competitive games since March.

The Red and Blue are unbeaten in their last five away games in the Champions League qualifiers, recording three wins. They scored nine goals in three away games in the qualifiers last season.

Inter Club vs FCSB Prediction

The hosts suffered their first defeat of the year in the first leg last week. Notably, they are unbeaten at home in competitive games since August 2024 and will look to build on that form. They have won three of their last four home games in European qualifiers.

Roș-albaștrii have enjoyed an unbeaten record in all competitions this season and will look to continue that form here. Interestingly, their last defeat in March was registered in a European competition, against Lyon in the UEFA Europa League round of 16.

Considering the visitors' recent record in European competitions, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Inter Club 1-2 FCSB

Inter Club vs FCSB Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FCSB to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

