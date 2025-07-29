Inter Club vs Olimpija Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2025

Inter Club will entertain Olimpija at Estadi de la FAF in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers on Wednesday. The hosts were overwhelmed in the first leg, but there is hope for recovery.

Inter Club vs Olimpija Preview

Inter Club suffered a 4-2 defeat in the away fixture and must now overturn that deficit to expect a passage to the next round. They were bold and had a dream start, taking the lead twice before the 50th minute. However, Olimpija eventually came from behind to seal a comfortable home win.

Inter clinched the Andorran top flight - Primera Divisió – last season to earn qualification for the UEFA Champions League. They were knocked out in the first qualifying round and subsequently transferred to the UEFA Conference League. Inter Club are competing in the Conference League for the fifth time.

Olimpija owe their success in the first leg to Diogo Pinto, who smashed a hat-trick within 10 minutes (55, 61, 65). The Slovenian attacking midfielder will be the man to watch out for in the return fixture, with Inter Club expected to pay close attention. The visitors’ breathless attacking style paid off, but they may not be able to maintain that pattern in this match.

Zmaji also began their continental campaign in the UEFA Conference League after winning the Slovenian PrvaLiga in 2024-25. However, they were eliminated in the first qualifying round and dropped to the UEFA Conference League. Olimpija reached the knockout phase play-offs in 2024–25 – their best performance so far.

Inter Club vs Olimpija Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Club boast eight wins in their last 10 matches in all competitions, losing twice.

Inter Club have won their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Inter Club have scored nine goals and conceded 10 in their last five matches.

Olimpija have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Inter Club have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches, while Olimpija have won thrice, drawn once and lost once. Form Guide: Inter Club: L-W-L-W-W, Olimpija – W-W-W-L-D.

Inter Club vs Olimpija Prediction

Inter Club will be looking to extend their unbeaten record at home, but this appears to be a more difficult competition. The pressure is on the home side.

Olimpija will seek to protect their lead, but parking the bus could prove a dangerous tactic for the visitors in a hostile environment.

Olimpija are the favorites based on form and individuality.

Prediction: Inter Club 1-2 Olimpija

Inter Club vs Olimpija Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Olimpija to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Olimpija to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Inter Club to score - Yes

