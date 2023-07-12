Inter Escalades vs Vikingur Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2023

Inter Escalades and Vikingur will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying tie on Thursday.

The hosts booked their spot in the qualifiers having finished second in the Andorran Primera Division last term. Vikingur finished second in the Faroese Premier League.

Inter Escalades have not been in action since winning the Andorran Cup in May. A second-half fightback saw them claim a 2-1 comeback victory over Santa Coloma to win a second Andorran Cup.

Vikingur, meanwhile, claimed a routine 2-0 away win over a 10-man Streymur in the league last week. Martin Klein and Poul Kollsberg scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

They will turn their attention to the continent, where Inter Escalades stand in the way of qualifying for the next round. The winner of this tie will face Hibernian in the second round of the qualifiers.

Inter Escalades vs Vikingur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Inter Escalades ended last season with a 13-game unbeaten run, winning 11 games in this sequence, including the last six.

Vikingur have won their last two games, having gone four games without a win previously.

Neither of the two sides have made it to the group stage of a European competition.

Vikingur became the first Faroese team to progress through two rounds of European qualifiers, doing so in 2014-15.

Five of Escalades' last six home games in all competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Inter Escalades vs Vikingur Prediction

Both sides are relative minnows on the European scene and qualifying for the next round of the qualifiers will be an achievement.

Inter Escaldes finished last season on a high, winning each of their last six games of the campaign. However, they have not been in competitive action for almost three months and this could be detrimental to their chances of success. Vikingur, for their part, have been inconsistent this season but have won their last two games, which could give them a boost heading into this game.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the two teams to share the spoils in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Inter Escalades 1-1 Vikingur

Inter Escalades vs Vikingur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

