Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | July 21, 2023

Inter Miami and Cruz Azul get their 2023 League Cup campaign underway when they lock horns at the DRV PNK Stadium on Friday (July 21).

Following the Herons’ unveiling of superstar attacker Lionel Messi, fans have been euphoric as the Argentine superstar is all set to make his debut on US soil. The arrival of Messi and former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets comes as a timely boost for Miami, who have struggled to grind out results in recent weeks.

Gerardo Martino's side failed to move out of the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference on Sunday, as they suffered a 3-0 thrashing against Saint Louis City. While Miami have made to the semi-finals of the US Open Cup, they're without a win in 11 league games, picking up three points from a possible 33.

Meanwhile, Cruz were left empty-handed once again, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Club Tijuana in last weekend’s Liga MX clash. That result leaves La Maquina rooted to the bottom of the Mexican top flight after losing their opening three games.

While Cruz will look to stop the rot and begin their cup campaign on a high, they have struggled away from home, picking up one win in seven games since March.

Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

The Mexican outfit are on a four-game losing streak, conceding seven goals and scoring once since May.

Miami are without a win in four home games, losing twice since a 2-1 win over Nashville in the US Open Cup in May.

La Maquina are winless in four away games, losing three since a 2-0 win at Pachuca on April 2.

Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Prediction

With the world turning in to watch Messi potentially make his debut, expect Inter Miami to put on a show at the DRV PNK Stadium. Expect a thrilling contest, with the hosts claiming all three points.

Prediction: Miami 3-1 Azul

Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Miami

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Miami’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the Heron’s last six outings.)