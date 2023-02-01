Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2nd 2023

Inter Miami and New England Revolution face off in a warm-up friendly on Thursday ahead of the new MLS campaign.

While the hosts have kicked off their pre-season with a string of unconvincing displays, the Revs are making their first appearance since last October.

Inter Miami were handed yet another defeat on Sunday as they were thrashed 4-0 by MLS new boys Saint Louis City SC.

This followed a 4-1 victory over NCAA outfit FIU Panthers on January 25 which saw their three-game losing streak come to an end.

Off the back of last season’s playoff round-of-16 exit, Inter Miami will look to quickly put together a fine run of form as they prepare for the start of the regular season.

As for New England Revolution, the goal will be to return to the playoffs after finishing 10th in the East last season.

The Revs were last in action on October 9 when they played out a 1-1 draw with Chicago Fire in their final game of the regular season.

New England Revolution head into the new year on a run of one win from their last five matches, losing three and claiming one draw since September.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming two wins from their previous four meetings.

Inter Miami have lost two of their three pre-season friendlies this year, with a 4-1 win over FIU Panthers being the exception.

We have signed Ukrainian international defender Sergii Kryvtsov from Ukrainian side FC Shakhtar Donetsk to a contract through the 2024 season, with an option for the 2025 campaign.



The Herons have now lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 3-0 defeat against New York City FC in October’s playoff.

New England Revolution are winless in four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming one draw.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Prediction

Looking at past results between Inter Miami and New England Revolution, we anticipate a cagey affair with both sides taking the game to each other in search of bragging rights. With that said, we predict both sides will settle for a share of the spoils in this one.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-1 New England Revolution

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of the Revs’ last five matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Inter Miami’s last six games)

