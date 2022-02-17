Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool: Reds Player ratings as late Firmino and Salah strikes sink Nerazzurri | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Liverpool overcame Inter Milan 2-0 at the San Siro in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash. Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah scored in the final quarter of the game to all but confirm the Reds' place in the quarter-finals.

The Nerazzurri, who've boasted a menacing attack this season, misfired on the night, failing to muster a single shot on target despite nine attempts. Simone Inzaghi's side are now left with an uphill battle at Anfield in the return leg on March 8.

On that note, here's a look at the player ratings for Liverpool:

Alisson - 7/10

The Liverpool custodian wasn't called into action much, but made good ball distribution, and had a clean sheet to boot too.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.5/10

His offensive movements were dangerous, causing Inter Milan plenty of problems. Alexander-Arnold also played a part in the Reds' second goal with a sublime cross, but defensively, he was tested by Ivan Perisic.

Ibrahima Konate - 7/10

The 22-year-old was solid in defence, making four interceptions, including one to deny Edin Dzeko a good cross, and blocked two shots too.

Virgil van Dijk - 8/10

The Dutchman was a rock for Liverpool, repelling everything that came his way. He registered a staggering seven clearances and three interceptions, including one to keep out Dzeko when he was clean through on goal.

Andrew Robertson - 8/10

Robertson was in inspired form on the night, making a huge impact at both ends of the pitch. He kept Denzel Dumfries quiet, and also helped Liverpool out offensively, assisting Firmino's opener with a wonderful corner, and laying three key passes too.

Harvey Elliott - 6.5/10

The 18-year-old struggled to come to grips with the game early on, but looked more settled as the match wore on.

Fabinho - 6/10

It was an uncharacteristically poor game for Liverpool's 'lighthouse'. Fabinho looked sloppy in possession, didn't have much luck with ball recoveries, and failed to win a single aerial duel either.

Thiago Alcantara - 7/10

The Spaniard played a big role in breaking down Inter's movements with his perfectly-timed tackles. He also read the game brilliantly, making five clearances.

Mohamed Salah - 7/10

The Egyptian ace struggled to make a notable impact early on. However, he was rewarded for his perseverance with a late goal that essentially sealed Liverpool's place in the quarter-finals.

It was his eighth consecutive strike in the Champions League away from home, a Reds record. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (12) has scored in more consecutive away games in the competition.

Diogo Jota - 5/10

Jota failed to light up the San Siro, and was hooked off at half-time.

Sadio Mane - 6.5/10

He came close twice, only to see his efforts narrowly miss the target, first with a header that flew over the bar and then an audacious bicycle kick that went wide.

Ratings of Liverpool substitutes against Inter Milan

Roberto Firmino - 7.5/10

The Brazilian was subbed to fire up the Reds' attack, and he did exactly by breaking the deadlock. He has now scored as many Champions League goals (18) as his more illustrious compatriot Ronaldinho.

William Hill @WilliamHill



Bobby & Ronnie. Roberto Firmino has now scored as many Champions League goals as Ronaldinho (18). 🤙Bobby & Ronnie. #UCL Roberto Firmino has now scored as many Champions League goals as Ronaldinho (18). 🤙Bobby & Ronnie. #UCL https://t.co/jWWA60sjig

Naby Keita - 6/10

He kept it all going for Liverpool with accurate passes.

Luis Diaz - 6/10

Diaz was a threat, but unlike Firmino, didn't have much luck in finding the net.

Jordan Henderson - 6/10

He went about his business in midfield as usual.

James Milner - N/A

The match was done and dusted by the time Milner came on.

Edited by Bhargav