Inter Milan 1-1 Barcelona: Barcelona players' rating

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7.5/10

The German shot-stopper wasn't tested even once in the opening half of the match. For the majority of the match, he didn't have anything to do due to Barca's dominance over the ball but responded well to his duties every time he was called upon. Unfortunate to be denied a clean sheet, conceding to Inter's only shot on target from close range which he could do nothing about.

Sergi Roberto - 6.5/10

Sergi Roberto seemed to be suffering from a split personality. The Barcelona right-back looked lively going forward but looked very vulnerable in defence. The Spanish defender was beaten by Ivan Perisic on multiple occasions. Most of the Inters attacks were executed from the spaces left by Roberto.

Gerard Pique - 8/10

Cool as a cucumber. The Spaniard poured all his experience into the match. In the second half, he made a crunching challenge on Mauro Icardi inside the penalty box to deny the Argentinian an almost certain goal. Pique looked like the most defensively adept player on the pitch.

Clement Lenglet - 7/10

Started the game strong and confidently. Looked like he was anchoring the Barca centre back position for years now, he was that comfortable over the ball. Anticipated the ball well and made a couple of good challenges. However looked like losing the focus as the game reached the final stages.

Jordi Alba - 8/10

Industrious as ever. He was everywhere, in the attack, in defence, left flank, right flank, you name it and Alba was there. The Spanish left-back played as an attacker for the majority of the game and gave Coutinho the license to roam around freely and do his work.

Sergio Busquets - 7/10

Busquets was having a great night, governing the ball from deep mid and rolling the ball out at his own pace until late in the game when he failed to deal with a loose ball in the penalty box that led to Icardi burying it in Barca's net. So to sum it up, a dominant performance but a mistake that led to the goal.

Ivan Rakitic - 6/10

Not his night. The Croatian midfielder occasionally found himself out of position leaving huge gaps for Inter to exploit. Also failed to cover for Alba on several occasions when the Spaniard moved forward in order to contribute to attack.

Arthur Melo - 7/10

Arthur was the player who grew as the game progressed. Started slow but gradually caught up the pace. The Brazillian has won the hearts of the Barca faithful's in a matter of months due to his playing style that resembles the great Xavi. Last night wasn't his finest but a decent performance nonetheless.

Ousmane Dembele - 6/10

Looked like a candidate for man of the match in the opening minutes. He was the most lively person on the pitch, creating havoc on the right flank but vanished from the scenes soon after. The French man gave away the ball on numerous occasions causing the breakdown in Barca's attack.

Philippe Coutinho - 8/10

The little Brazilian was back where it all started for him in Europe, a return to San Siro must have felt like a homecoming to him. Coutinho came alive in the second half when he started utilising the free role assigned to him, drifting in and out of Inter's defence. Also, set up the goal for Barcelona.

Luis Suarez - 6.5/10

Suarez was at the end of some really good chances but failed to convert on each occasion. The Barcelona number 9 looked blunt throughout the match and lacked the sharpness in his finishing. Failed to link up with Dembele with both players looking as if they've come from galaxies far-far apart.

Substitutes

Arturo Vidal - 6/10

Came on with twenty minutes remaining to add some extra energy in the midfield. Did fairly well.

Malcom - 7.5/10

Came on with nine minutes remaining. Scored with practically his first touch. A job well done.