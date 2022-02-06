Inter Milan 1-2 AC Milan: 5 talking points as Giroud double secures memorable comeback win for Rossoneri | Serie A 2021-22

The second Derby Della Madonnina of the 2021-22 campaign produced an exhilarating contest between the two arch-rivals Inter and AC Milan. Milan secured a comeback win with two Olivier Giroud goals within three minutes of the second half.

Inter Milan took the lead in the 38th minute via Ivan Perisic's volley, with former Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu picking up an assist against his former employers.

The hosts dominated the proceedings for the majority of the game and looked set for a narrow win but Milan caught Inter on the break in the 75th minute and Giroud was in the right place at the right time to equalize. He added the second goal of the night after taking out Stefan de Vrij with a lovely flick.

B/R Football @brfootball

78'—Inter 1-2 Milan



A Giroud double turns it around for Milan 75'—Inter 1-1 Milan78'—Inter 1-2 MilanA Giroud double turns it around for Milan 75'—Inter 1-1 Milan78'—Inter 1-2 MilanA Giroud double turns it around for Milan ⚽️ ⚽️ https://t.co/j58SQfSoN1

As Milan reduce the gap at the top of the standings to one point, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 AC Milan inflict first home defeat on Inter Milan

Inter Milan have lost just two games in the Serie A this season FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Serie A

Milan became the first team to inflict a home defeat to Inter Milan in the Serie A this season. Incidentally they were also the last team to defeat them at home, with last season's game also ending in a 2-1 win for the Rossoneri.

Squawka Football @Squawka



WLDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDDWWWWWWWL



The two Ls? Milan. Inter's Serie A home record since the start of the 2020/21 season:WLDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDDWWWWWWWLThe two Ls? Milan. Inter's Serie A home record since the start of the 2020/21 season:WLDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDDWWWWWWWLThe two Ls? Milan. 🔴⚫️ https://t.co/PXR5TM1z37

The only other time Inter have lost at home this season was in their Champions League group stage fixture against Real Madrid in September.

After recording four back-to-back wins in Serie A between 2018 and 2020, they have now faced defeats in their last four league outings against their city rivals.

#4 Both clubs maintain a 100% goalscoring record in their home and away games respectively

AC Milan and Inter Milan are the two top-scoring sides in the Italian top-flight

The two Milan-based outfits have enjoyed great goal-scoring runs in Serie A this season. The reigning champions are the leading goal-scorers in the league with 54 goals at the moment. Second-placed Milan have 49 goals to their name.

Perisic's goal ensured that Inter Milan maintained a 100% goal-scoring record at home while Giroud's three-minute brace ensured that AC Milan find the back of the net in every single one of their away games in the league.

