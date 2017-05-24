Inter Milan 1997/1998: Where are they now?

Here's what the starting XI members of the Inter Milan side during the 1997/1998 season are doing now.

What are the players in that famous side doing now?

In a decade where Italian football ruled the world, FC Internazionale were prominent in the late 90’s, both domestically and on the continent. They had some incredible players, played some good football and challenged in almost every competition they competed in.

The Inter side of the 1997/1998 season was no different, pushing Juventus all the way before losing out by just one point in what was their first serious title challenge in years. Runners up in Serie A, quarterfinals in the Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup winners meant that this was a successful season for the Nerazzurri (in large part down to a little Brazilian forward who we will get on to later).

But what are the players in that famous side doing now? What happened to them after they left Inter, or did they ever leave the club? Here are the starting XI members of the Inter Milan side during the 1997/1998 season.

Gianluca Pagliuca

After retiring in 2007, Pagliuca went into coaching

Largely recognised as one of the best goalkeepers Italy has ever produced and certainly one of the best of his generation, Gianluca Pagliuca will go down in Inter history as one of their greatest ever goalkeepers.

Making 592 Serie A appearances during his career and making a league record amount of penalty saves (24 saves); Pagliuca is an Italian club legend. His outstanding performances for Sampdoria, Inter and later on for Bologna ensured him a legend status at multiple clubs, and his outings during this campaign, where he captained the side to UEFA Cup glory.

After retiring in 2007, Pagliuca went into coaching and is currently the goalkeeping coach for the under-19’s side at Bologna, his very first club as a player.