Inter Milan 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur, 20th October 2010: Where are those players now?, Part 1: Inter Milan

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Feature
251   //    18 Sep 2018, 01:56 IST

Ahead of the Champions League tie between Italian giants Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur let's take a look at the players who were involved in the most exciting match ever to take place between these rivals in the Champions League.

The match started with the London club on the defensive as Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti slotted home the first goal of the match in 2 minutes into the game before Cameroonian Samuel Eto'o made it 2 from the penalty spot after Heurelho Gomes was given the marching orders on his foul on Jonathan Biabany.

The proceedings were more worsened for Tottenham when Dejan Stankovic made it 3 before Eto'o struck again in the 35th minute to give a 4-0 lead to the Italian giants, ending the half 4-0 in favor of Inter Milan.

The second half of the match saw the "Gareth Bale show" as the Welsh man took it upon himself to single-handedly try and bring back Tottenham to the fixture, scoring a wonderful left-footed shot past Julio Cesar after making a dashing 50-yard run.

Bale ran havoc along the Inter Milan defence as he tried to find Tottenham's second goal failing to do so till the dying moments of the half as the Welsh International scored to quick-fire goals in the 90th and 90+1 minute of the match to complete his hat-trick, finally ending the match 4-3 in favor of the Italians. 

Inter Milan XI:

Goalkeeper


Julio Cesar - Retired

FC Internazionale Milano v Olympique de Marseille - UEFA Champions League Round of 16
Julio Cesar in goal for Internazionale

Remembered mostly as the goalkeeper who conceded 7 against Germany in the 2014 World Cup Final, Julio Cesar was once considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world during his time with the Nerazzurri. The Brazilian spent 7 successful seasons making 300 appearances for the Italian giants between 2005 and 2012 before moving onto Premier League club Queens Park Rangers.

Julio Cesar then moved onto the MLS joining Toronto in 2014 before flying back to Europe joining Portuguese side Benfica where he enjoyed another three years of his career before finally joining boyhood club Flamengo in 2018. The Brazilian made a single appearance for Flamengo hanging his boot at the end of his 3-month contract with the Brazilian side in 2018.

The Brazilian shot-stopper won 5 Serie A titles, 3 Coppa Italia, 4 Suppercoppa Italiana, FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Champions League during his stay in Milan. He was part of the Jose Mourinho treble-winning side of 2009/10 guarding the Nerazzurri goal.

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Contact Us Advertise with Us