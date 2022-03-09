Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan (2-1 aggregate): 5 Talking Points | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Inter Milan beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield but bowed out of the UEFA Champions League 2-1 on aggregate. Despite the loss, Liverpool moved into the last eight of the competition courtesy of their 2-0 win in the first leg at San Siro.

Following a close tussle in the opening half, Liverpool came roaring back in the second half. But they failed to capitalize on their chances and Inter Milan started pushing for their opening goal of the night. They kept asking the right questions and were finally rewarded for their resilience.

Lautaro Martinez scored a peach of a goal in the 61st minute of the game. The Argentinian international, after receiving a pass from Alexis Sanchez, smashed one into the top corner to get the game going. Unfortunately, Sanchez received his second yellow of the night and was sent off two minutes later, making the task tougher than it already was.

Following the red card, Liverpool took complete charge of the proceedings. The Reds controlled every aspect of the game and allowed Inter Milan no chance whatsoever.

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 Liverpool rue missed chances

Mohamed Salah hit the post twice.

Liverpool could have won the game with ease had they put away their chances. The Reds just weren't able to convert. Mohamed Salah hit the woodwork twice in the second half. Meanwhile, Joel Matip also hit the woodwork in the opening half as his header came off the bar following a brilliant delivery by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool FC @LFC 🗣 "This is a good game to learn from, it's always important to win but sometimes, like tonight, you hit the post twice and you miss chances, it can happen." 🗣 "This is a good game to learn from, it's always important to win but sometimes, like tonight, you hit the post twice and you miss chances, it can happen."

Liverpool had 12 shots throughout the game but only managed to get two of them on target. One of which was Luis Diaz's attempt in the final minutes of the game, which was brilliantly blocked by Arturo Vidal from six yards out.

#4 Alexis Sanchez's red card turned the tie

Alexis Sanchez receives his marching orders.

Following Lautaro Martinez's opening goal in the 61st minute, there was a sense of belief that Inter Milan could overturn the tie. But two minutes later, Alexis Sanchez picked up his second yellow of the game and received his marching orders off the pitch.

Sanchez received his first yellow of the game for a foul on Thiago in the opening half. The Chilean repeated the same mistake again in the 63rd minute as he lunged into a reckless challenge against Fabinho. Sanchez received his second yellow of the night. His red completely changed the dynamics of the game.

#3 Liverpool's unbeaten run comes to an end

Andy Robertson dawns a dejected look.

A 1-0 loss against Inter Milan ended Liverpool's latest unbeaten run. Jurgen Klopp's men have been unbeaten since the beginning of the year. The last time Liverpool lost a game was against Leicester City on December 29, 2021.

This loss also ended Liverpool's unbeaten streak at Anfield. The Reds lost their first game at Anfield this season. The home streak ended after 366 days, which included 23 wins and 8 draws. The last team to beat Liverpool at Anfield before this game was Fulham on March 7, 2021.

Squawka Football @Squawka



But it wasn't quite enough. Inter are the first team to beat Liverpool at Anfield in any competition this season AND the first team to beat them in the #UCL But it wasn't quite enough. Inter are the first team to beat Liverpool at Anfield in any competition this season AND the first team to beat them in the #UCL But it wasn't quite enough. 😩 https://t.co/a84uZuuLl4

#2 Lautaro Martinez scores a stunning goal

Lautaro Martinez in action.

Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the game. The Argentine international smashed one into the top corner to beat Alisson Becker in the 61st minute of the game. He steered in a mesmerizing goal from the edge of the box to give the visitors some hope.

Inter 🏆🇮🇹 @Inter_en | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL!!!



61 - ‍♂️ PICK THAT OUT OF THE TOP CORNER!



EL TORO GIVES US THE LEAD!🤩



#LiverpoolInter -



#UCL #FORZAINTER | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL!!!61 -‍♂️ PICK THAT OUT OF THE TOP CORNER!EL TORO GIVES US THE LEAD!🤩 ⚽️ | GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL!!!61 -🙅‍♂️ PICK THAT OUT OF THE TOP CORNER! 🐂 EL TORO GIVES US THE LEAD!🤩#LiverpoolInter 0⃣-1⃣#UCL #FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 https://t.co/M9ILLsG2ai

Martinez had a quiet first half as he was completely neutralized by the duo of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip. But he stepped up in the second half and started getting more and more involved. He was rewarded for his persistence as he broke the deadlock but sadly it was just not enough.

#1 Liverpool advance to the last eight

Liverpool advance to the quarters.

Liverpool, despite a poor showing in the second half, moved into the last eight of the UEFA Champions League. The Reds clearly struggled to keep hold of the ball on their own turf as the Italians staged a powerful retaliation.

Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah, in their post-game interviews, agreed that the team did not play as they would have liked. The German, in his verdict, claimed that his side were not strong enough to take charge. Meanwhile, Salah indicated that the team might be getting a bit overconfident. Liverpool will have to put all of this behind them and get their act together if they are to progress any further.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Mohamed Salah speaking to BT Sport: "Maybe in the back of our mind we feel like ok, we're overconfident at the moment." Mohamed Salah speaking to BT Sport: "Maybe in the back of our mind we feel like ok, we're overconfident at the moment." https://t.co/VcYo5AlA5O

Edited by Diptanil Roy