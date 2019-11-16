Inter Milan confirm they received a post with a threatening letter

FC Internazionale v Hellas Verona - Serie A

Inter Milan have confirmed on their official website that they received a bullet in their post that also included a threatening message. The club have gone on to announce that they've taken necessary action and reported the incident to the authorities, who are believed to have taken over the situation.

"It was the club that received a letter and, as is the practice in this kind of situation, it contacted the competent authorities."

While there were reports that the manager Antonio Conte had received the mail to his home address, the club have described those claims as false and the Italian's missus confirmed on social media that it was nothing more than a hoax.

"In relation to the news published today, Inter Milan states that Antonio Conte did not personally receive any threatening letters and, consequently, he did not go in person to file a complaint"

The exact details of the incident remain unclear at this stage but the club have emphasized in their statement that Conte was in no way involved in the situation, despite initial claims that the Italian was the intended target.

Conte look over from Luciano Spalletti this summer and the Nerazzurri are in the running for the Scudetto, who are one point behind leaders Juventus.