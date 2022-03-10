Inter Milan exit Champions League with their heads high

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was very candid after losing 1-0 to ten-man Inter Milan on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg at Anfield. Despite the Reds booking their place in the quarter-finals following a 2-1 aggregate win, Klopp acknowledged how good their opponents were.

In many ways, Liverpool were very lucky to qualify ahead of Inter, who played excellently in both legs. The reigning Italian champions were unfortunate not to win the first leg after creating so many chances but failing to convert any.

They were again the better side at Anfield despite playing the final 30 minutes with ten men after Alexis Sanchez was sent off after receiving two yellow cards.

Inter Milan matched Liverpool over two legs

Liverpool seemed rattled over two leg,s and very few teams across Europe can do that to the Reds. Klopp’s side hadn’t lost a game in this year before facing Inter. However, they were brought down to earth, winning 1-0, thanks to a second-half strike by Lautaro Martinez. It was the Reds' first defeat at home this season across competitions.

Klopp was serious when he said he was grateful Liverpool didn’t have to face the Nerazzurri every week. The Reds just couldn’t cope with their opponents’ intensity across two legs. Inter surprisingly outplayed the Reds in both legs, culminating in the Premier League side’s first defeat in 15 games across competitions.

The cut-throat nature of the game means the better side don't always win. Simone Inzaghi’s side can count themselves unlucky not to have progressed to the next stage of the competition after a gallant win at Anfield.

"We had two very good games against an excellent opponent" - Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi

Inter Milan haven’t been doing too well in Serie A in recent weeks, having been dislodged from the top of the table by cross-city rivals AC Milan.

However, the Nerazzurri can feel proud of how they played against Liverpool across both legs. They gave it their all and deserved more than they eventually got from the tie.

“There are certainly great regrets, as we wanted to reach this Round of 16 with all our strength; we were up against Liverpool, who along with Manchester City and Bayern Munich are the best team in Europe right now, and we fought them on an even keel,” Inzaghi said after the game, as quoted by Football Italia.

He continued:

“We are probably paying the price for the final 15 minutes of the first leg, because I think we had two very good games against an excellent opponent.”

Inzaghi added:

“We came to Anfield to give our best and we emerge fortified from this meeting with a top team. During our best period of the game and the worst for them, Alexis Sanchez was sent off, that was bad timing."

The Inter manager concluded:

"I wasn’t trying to protect the 1-0, I was trying to keep it in the balance to the end so we could snatch it with a set play. The regret is Sanchez, because Liverpool really were shaken by Lautaro’s goa,l and I wanted to see what happened after that.”

Inter Milan may have exited the Champions League. However, they did so with their heads held high after bravely matching one of Europe’s best teams over two legs.

