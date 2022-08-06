Inter Milan keen on signing Real Madrid defender - reports

Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola has been linked with a move to Inter Milan this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Diario AS (h/t Football Espana).

The Spain international moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2018 for a fee of €32 million. However, he has yet to find a regular spot in the starting XI at the club since then.

Odriozola was first loaned out to Bayern Munich in the second half of the 2019-20 campaign. His second loan move came last summer when he was sent out to play for Fiorentina in Serie A.

He scored and assisted a goal each in 25 league appearances as La Viola finished seventh in the table. Dani Carvajal is a major blockade for Odriozola when it comes to securing a place on the right-hand side of the defense.

The 30-year-old is a trusted starter for Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti and is expected to retain his spot next season. He missed 10 league games last season due to injuries, but still made 24 La Liga appearances over the course of the campaign.

Lucas Vazquez was deployed by Ancelotti during Carvajal's absence. Hence, Odriozola's path to first-team football is filled with hurdles.

He could be offered an escape route by Inter if Denzel Dumfries leaves this summer. The Serie A giants have earmarked Odriozola and Leicester City's Timothy Castagne in case they lose the services of the Dutch right-back.

The Spaniard has two years left on his contract with Madrid and has prior experience of playing in Serie A. However, it is uncertain if Los Blancos will cash in on him this summer or wait for another year.

Real Madrid defender completes transfer to Girona

Miguel Gutierrez has left Real Madrid to complete a permanent transfer to Girona. According to Football Espana, he has signed a five-year contract with the Gironistes and the transfer fee lies in the region of €5 million.

The Madrid academy graduate has only managed to make 10 senior appearances for the team over the past two seasons. Ferland Mendy is the senior team's starting left-back but beyond the Frenchman, the club are devoid of options.

David Alaba has played as a centre-back in recent seasons but the Austrian can put in an equally good shift at left-back. It remains to be seen if the defending La Liga champions will enter the transfer market to sign a replacement.

