Inter Milan legend Christian Vieri: "Nowadays, you just need a good Instagram to be a striker"

Ali Akbar
CONTRIBUTOR
News
57   //    02 Nov 2018, 01:58 IST

Vieri spent six years at Inter Milan
Vieri spent six years at Inter Milan

Former Italy and Inter Milan striker Christian Vieri has blasted his modern-day counterparts for not showing the same dedication as those of previous generations.

Vieri scored 236 goals over the course of his illustrious club career, where he played for the likes of European giants Juventus, Inter Milan and La Liga's Atletico Madrid too. The 45-year-old also netted 23 international goals for Italy in 49 appearances, having represented his nation in two World Cups.

Making an appearance on Italian radio station Radio DeeJay, Vieri said: "Nowadays you just need a good Instagram to be a striker. You don't need to score 30 goals anymore - no need to score every Sunday."

Vieri refused to name any specific players during his rant, although there are plenty of strikers the Italian could be referring to - who have been underperforming for their respective sides this season, despite a heavy social media presence.

In the Premier League, players including Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata have received plenty of criticism for their inability to contribute enough goals for their respective sides. The former has only found the net four times for The Red Devils this term, with the latter faring even worse - with just three.

Romelu Lukaku is just one striker who is experiencing a goal drought who Vieri could be referring to
Romelu Lukaku is just one striker who is experiencing a goal drought who Vieri could be referring to

Vieri also spoke about what he used to do when he went through goal droughts:

"Before, if you didn't score then you locked yourself indoors, went back out the following day to review the mistakes you made and try to improve. That doesn't happen anymore - we were sick, all my generation, especially strikers. We were sick for goals."

When the former Italy international was asked to give his thoughts on Inter Milan's current first-choice forward, Mauro Icardi, he replied saying:

"Icardi? We're very different. I wanted to start fights with everyone. I scored about 140 goals in Serie A and more or less, I remember them all - even the chances I missed."

Icardi celebrates after scoring against Juventus in Serie A
Icardi celebrates after scoring against Juventus in Serie A

Argentina international Icardi is currently eighth on Inter's list of all-time goalscorers with 117 goals, just one spot below Vieri - who sits in seventh with 123 total goals.

Icardi is in fine form for the Italian club this season, having scored eight goals in 11 appearances (across all competitions) to date. Naturally, he'll be expected to overtake club legend Vieri before the end of 2018.

Ali Akbar
CONTRIBUTOR
I'm a life-long Manchester United fan who loves writing on all things football. Check out my articles surrounding the Premier League, La Liga, Champions League and more!
