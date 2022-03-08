Inter Milan down but not out as Nerazzurri look to overturn 2-goal deficit against Liverpool

February was a difficult month for Inter Milan, as they won just once in six games across competitions – a 2-0 triumph over AS Roma.

As disappointing as that run was, none was more upsetting than their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at home in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. Simone Inzaghi’s side gave it everything and were on top for well over 70 minutes. The only downside was their profligacy in front of goal.

The Nerazzurri were made to pay for that, as late goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah silenced the Giuseppe Meazza to hand Liverpool a 2-0 first-leg advantage.

Task cut out for Nerazzurri at Anfield

Against the Reds in the second leg on Tuesday evening, the Nerazzurri face a difficult task to turn around the tie, considering their recent patchy form.

Inzaghi’s side have won just once in their last six games, but they are coming off a resounding 5-0 win over Salernitana in Serie A. Nevertheless, they'll have their task cut out against Liverpool, who are yet to lose a game this year.

The Reds have won their last 13 games across competitions, so their imperious form leaves Inter with a tall mountain to climb at Anfield.

"We will go to Anfield to play a big match" - Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi

Inter Milan have their backs against the wall, but they have a slim chance of progressing. They may be down currently, but they’re not out completely. If the Serie A holders grab an early opening goal at Anfield, the complexion of the tie could change in their favour.

“I think that nothing is impossible, in football as in life. It will be very difficult, because of the result but not the performance from the first leg,” Inzaghi said ahead of the game, as quoted by Sempre Inter.

He continued:

“We’ll go to Anfield to play a big match, knowing we are facing one of the strongest teams in Europe… I have 23 players available. Barella and Kolarov are left at home. Whoever comes to Liverpool has every chance to play.”

Inter Milan will start as massive underdogs at Anfield. However, an early goal would give them a lifeline as they seek to overturn a 2-0 deficit away from home.

