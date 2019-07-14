Inter Milan News: Mauro Icardi excluded from Inter Milan pre-season tour

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 33 // 14 Jul 2019, 18:30 IST

Mauro Icardi has been at Inter Milan for the past six seasons.

What's the story?

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has been excluded from the pre-season tour after a mutual agreement with the club.

In case you didn't know...

The Newly appointed manager Antonio Conte had earlier spoken about his decision not to include the Argentine striker and Belgian midfielder Radja Nainnagolan. The Nerazzurri chief executive Giuseppe Marotta also recently told the striker that he was no longer needed at the San Siro.

The 26-year-old has been a figure of controversy throughout his Inter Milan career since joining the Nerazzurri in 2013 from Sampdoria. During last season, Icardi was made to sit out a few matches and stripped of his captaincy with Samir Handanovic being offered the reigns.

Mauro Icardi has spent 6 seasons at the San Siro and has 219 appearances and 124 goals for the Milan giants.

The heart of the matter

Inter Milan officially released a statement on Saturday, 13th July stating that former captain and Argentina striker Mauro Icardi has officially left the squad and returned back to Milan following a mutual agreement between the striker and the club.

The 26-year-old left the Nerazzurri training camp in Lugano on Saturday and will not feature against Lugano on Sunday, 14th July. The striker will also be excluded from the Asian edition of the International Champions Cup fixtures against Machester United, Juventus and PSG.

.@MauroIcardi will today return to Milan from our training camp in Lugano. The club and the striker have come to this decision by mutual agreement. Icardi will continue his pre-season training over the next few days and will take no part in our Summer Tour in Asia.#FCIM — Inter (@Inter_en) July 13, 2019

What's next?

The 26-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to the champions Juventus. Runners up Napoli are also reportedly interested in the controversial striker after Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis admitted interest in the striker.

Inter Milan will play their first friendly today against Lugano before travelling to Asia to play their International Champions Cup fixtures against Manchester United in Singapore and Juventus in China.