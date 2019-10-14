Inter Milan news: Sanchez could miss two to three months due to ankle injury

Alexis Sanchez

What's the story?

Alexis Sanchez could face another lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a serious ankle injury while on international duty with Chile. The winger could miss two to three months of football after having been forced off the field during the second half of Chile's goalless draw against Colombia.

In case you didn't know...

Alexis Sanchez joined Inter Milan on a season long loan during the summer transfer window. The Chile international joined the Nerazzurri after struggling to find his form with the Red Devils after joining the club in 2018.

Sanchez had started life under Antonio Conte brightly, scoring a goal and registering an assist in 4 appearances for the Milan side.

The heart of the matter

Chile manager Reinaldo Rueda belives that Alexis Sanchez could miss up to three months of football if surgery is required for the 30-year-old following an ankle injury.

The winger was substituted in the 88th minute following a suspected injury. Tests have revealed that Sanchez has damaged and possibly dislocated tendons in his left ankle.

The Chile manager confirmed this news during his press conference ahead of his side international friendly match against Guinea on Monday.

We won’t have Sanchez for this game.

He could end up under the knife. Inter, his club, will decide. We could lose him for two or three months. It's a shame because he had started playing again with Inter and scored two goals, while also playing in the Champions League.

He was happy and super motivated. Now we have to wait for these decisive hours

What's next?

Sanchez is set to undergo further tests in Milan with the club likely to take a call on whether surgery will be required or not.