Inter Milan offered contract to Manchester United's Tahith Chong, player reportedly interested in moving

According to The Guardian, Manchester United youngster, Tahith Chong is seriously considering a contract offer made by Inter.

Chong's Manchester United contract is set to expire this summer and the player is reportedly keen on joining the Italian side. Antonio Conte's side has shown concrete interest in the Dutch winger, and have reportedly offered a £3 million-a-year deal to the 20-year-old.

The Red Devils youngster could potentially join former United teammates Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young at the San Siro stadium. If Chong does opt against extending his contract at Manchester United and joins Inter Milan next summer, he would become the fourth Manchester United player to join Inter in the last two years.

Chong has grown frustrated over the past few months due to lack of first-team opportunities at United. He has only appeared eight times for United this season with only two of those coming into the Premier League.

The winger has been offered a £48,000 a week contract by Inter Milan and is now said to be seriously weighing up his options as his contract expires next June. Chong could potentially leave on a free next summer if the Red Devils fail to convince him to extend his stay at the club.