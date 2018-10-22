Inter Milan sends Lionel Messi classy message after he fractures arm

What's the story?

Italian club Inter Milan has sent Argentine ace Lionel Messi a classy message after hearing the news of his fractured arm that he sustained during Barcelona's 4-2 win over Sevilla on Saturday.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona's win was soured after Messi sustained an injury in the early minutes of the game.

In the 26th minute, the Argentine was substituted after he was seen colliding with Franco Vasquez, only to land heavily on his right arm.

The Liga giants have announced that their star man will be out for approximately three weeks.

In a statement on their website, the club said, "Tests carried out on the first team player Leo Messi have confirmed that he has a fracture of the radial bone in his right arm. He will be out for approximately three weeks."

The injury forces Messi to miss out on two crucial games in the short term - the UEFA Champions League tie with Inter Milan and El Clasico clash with Real Madrid.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona are all set to host Inter Milan in their UCL fixture on Wednesday, but Messi's injury means the Italians will not be able to go up against the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The Italian club expressed their disappointment for missing the opportunity to play against one of the best players in football in a tweet.

Following Barcelona's injury update, Inter Milan said, "We regret your injury and cannot face you in the next few days. It is always an honor to play against the best. #FuerzaLeo 💪".

Lamentamos tu lesión y no poder enfrentarte en los próximos días. Siempre es un honor jugar ante los mejores.#FuerzaLeo 💪 — Inter (@Inter_es) October 20, 2018

What's next?

Given that Messi is out for three weeks, he will miss games against Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Cultural Leonesa, Rayo Vallecano, the return leg against Inter Milan and Betis.

As things stand, it looks like the Argentine ace will make a return in Barcelona's game against Atletico Madrid on November 24.