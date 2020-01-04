Inter Milan tipped to win the signature of Christian Eriksen, Los Blancos set to welcome Brazilian youngster Reinier and more: Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup, 4th January 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Real Madrid transfer news roundup!

Los Blancos will return to action today as they look to close the gap between themselves and La Liga leaders Barcelona. They will face Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, while Barca will play their Catalan rivals Espanyol.

While Zinedine Zidane had ruled out the possibility of signing a striker last month, it appears that Real Madrid are close to bringing in a young forward from Flamengo. Furthermore, the Spanish giants are reportedly on the losing end of the battle for Christian Eriksen. Here is a look at the transfer news surrounding the club in more detail.

Inter Milan set to sign Real Madrid target Christian Eriksen

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Danish news outlet Ekstra Bladet via AS are reporting that Inter Milan have won the race to sign Christian Eriksen. The Tottenham midfielder will become a free agent this summer and can sign a pre-contract agreement with other clubs this month.

Eriksen was wanted by Real Madrid last summer but Los Blancos failed to sign the 27-year-old. As compared to his hefty price tag in the previous transfer window, the Dane could now be available for just €20 million.

If reports in Denmark are true, Real Madrid might count themselves unlucky to miss out on the talented midfielder.

Los Blancos close to signing Reinier

Flamengo v River Plate - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019

The club are expected to sign 17-year-old Reinier from Flamengo and send him back on loan for the rest of the season. Reports in Spain are claiming that the youngster could join Real Madrid for €30 million plus add-ons.

Reinier made 14 appearances in the Brazilian league last season, netting six goals and providing two assists. He also signed a contract extension in November 2019, with the new terms set to expire in 2024. Previously, the Brazilian has also been scouted by La Liga rivals, Barcelona.

Wolves manager confirms Vallejo is expected to end his disappointing loan spell early

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Reading FC - Carabao Cup Third Round

Things have not gone well for Jesus Vallejo thus far. The Real Madrid centre-back was sent on a season-long loan deal to Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer.

But he has struggled for game time in England, managing just two Premier League appearances.failed to be a regular for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

And Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo revealed in a pre-match conference that Vallejo will leave the Premier League club early.

"I'm going to be clear: Jesús probably is going because he wants to play."

"He's a young and talented player that we brought here with high expectations, but it didn't work out. It's time for him to go and find a club where he can play and keep on progressing because the talent is there."

Vallejo is expected to return to Real Madrid before going out on loan once again.

