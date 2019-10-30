Inter Milan transfer news: Antonio Conte looking to sign Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen in summer

FC Internazionale v Parma Calcio - Serie A

What's the story?

The Nerazzurri are reportedly eyeing a move to sign out-of-contract Tottenham Hotspur defender, Jan Vertonghen, next summer.

Tottenham had earlier ruled out a possibility of any January move for the Belgium defender.

In case you didn't know...

Vertonghen joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 after leading Ajax to their 31st Eredivisie title. The defensive partnership between the 32-year-old and Toby Alderweireld has been one of the foundations for Tottenham's recent transformation into genuine title contenders.

It has been far from impressive start for Vertonghen this year with Spurs struggling at both ends of the field.

The Belgium defender has so far made 285 appearances and scored 10 times in all competitions for Tottenham.

The heart of the matter

According to The Guardian, Inter Milan are reportedly looking to sign Vertonghen in summer on a free. The Belgium defender will reportedly be out of contract during the summer with Tottenham yet to agree on a new contract with the 32-year-old.

The Nerazzurri had tried to sign the former Ajax star last summer but decided against it. Any hopes of signing the defender in January were quashed after Spurs reportedly ruled it out. Now the Italian giants are reportedly set to offer a three-year contract for the 32-year-old when his contract expires in summer.

Antonio Conte is reportedly looking to make improvements to his already impressive defensive lineup consisting of Diego Godin, Milan Skirniar and Stevan De Vrij.

Inter eye summer move for Vertonghen after Spurs rule out January switch https://t.co/FVbNVAfyvx By @FabrizioRomano #thfc #inter — Marcus Christenson (@m_christenson) October 28, 2019

What's next

Jan Vertonghen is not the only superstar who's on the last year of his contract with midfielder Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld in a similar situation. Daniel Levy will have to take a big decision on whether or not to let his ageing stars to leave or tie them to a new deal.

Toby Alderweireld