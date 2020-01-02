Inter Milan Transfer News: Antonio Conte's side enters race to sign Christian Eriksen

Serie A side Inter Milan are considering a move to sign Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen. The Dane has entered the final 6 months of his contract with Tottenham and has not agreed on an extension so far. This means that he could possibly leave for free at the end of the season. Manchester United and Real Madrid are rumored to be keeping tabs on the situation, but it now seems like the Nerazzurri have entered the race.

Eriksen joined Tottenham from Ajax in the summer of 2013 and slowly established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the world. The Dane was in brilliant form last season, guiding the Lilywhites to the UEFA Champions League final.

He was unlucky to finish the night on the losing side, but there was no dearth of suitors for him in the summer. Despite a lot of interest on the player, Spurs managed to keep hold of their prized asset, but it now appears they are destined to lose the former Ajax midfielder.

Inter would prefer to sign Eriksen in the summer

According to acclaimed Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter have initiated contacts with representatives of the player and are interested in signing Eriksen on a free transfer at the end of the season. It is also reported that if Inter want to bring the Dane to Serie A in January, it would cost them £20 million.

However, Antonio Conte, the Inter Milan manager, has made Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal his number one priority this winter, so it is unlikely that the Serie A giants will go for Eriksen this month.

Things could change, however, if Inter fail in their attempts to sign the Chilean. It is believed that in such a scenario, Conte would then turn his attention to Eriksen and attempt to sign him in the winter transfer window itself.

The Dane has appeared 23 times for Tottenham this season and has 3 goals to his name so far. He will turn 28 in February and will be a fantastic addition to any top team in Europe. Now the question is, will Eriksen move in January? Only time will tell.

