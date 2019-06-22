×
Inter Milan Transfer News: Inter eager to sign Lukaku but must sell Icardi first

Tom Ward
CONTRIBUTOR
News
106   //    22 Jun 2019, 22:21 IST

Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League

What's the story?

According to a report from The Guardian, Inter Milan are keen to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer but must offload Mauro Icardi to seal the deal.

In case you didn't know...

Lukaku joined Manchester United following a successful three-year spell at Everton. He has scored 42 goals in 96 appearances for the Red Devils. Lukaku is also the all-time leading goalscorer for his country, netting 48 goals in 81 appearances for Belgium so far.

Mauro Icardi joined Inter Milan back in 2013 from Serie A rivals Sampdoria. He has scored 111 goals for Internazionale. Icardi has courted controversy throughout his professional career mostly due to his marriage to Wanda Nara, who is also Icardi's agent. The volatile striker was stripped of the captaincy earlier this year after several off-field issues. Icardi has rarely featured for La Albiceleste and was omitted from the final 23-man squad for the 2019 Copa America.

The heart of the matter

Icardi is deemed surplus to requirements by Conte and the club are happy to let the Argentinian leave, although his £60 million price tag is proving to be a sticking point for potential suitors.

Lukaku has been linked with a move to Milan all summer. Conte wanted to sign Lukaku when he joined Chelsea but was given Alvaro Morata instead (and we all know how that ended).

If Icardi is sold, Inter would use the funds to sign Lukaku instead as they currently do not have the cash to splash on a star signing. Juventus are considering making a bid for the maverick striker but will need to sell Dybala to ensure that they stick within the Financial Fair Play regulations after a busy summer.

What's next?

United are hoping to recoup the £75 million they originally paid Everton for Lukaku but Inter are unable to meet the asking price. Instead, they are hoping to tempt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with an offer of Icardi plus cash.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Inter Milan Football Romelu Lukaku Mauro Emanuel Icardi Manchester United Transfer News Inter Milan Transfer News
